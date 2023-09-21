EdPower and The Danielson Group Join Forces to Enhance Teacher Evaluation Process

EdPower and The Danielson Group collaborate to empower educators and administrators with a comprehensive toolset for professional growth and assessment.

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EdPower, a leading provider of innovative educational solutions, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking partnership with the renowned Danielson Framework for Teaching. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the realm of teacher evaluation, empowering educators and administrators with a comprehensive toolset for professional growth and assessment.

The partnership centers around the integration of the Framework for Teaching into EdPower's EdFolio Teacher Evaluation platform. This integration drives practical classroom application, enabling teachers and administrators to leverage the power of the Danielson Framework seamlessly.

Key features of this partnership include:

Artifacts: EdFolio allows educators to effortlessly collect, organize, and present evidence of their teaching practice through the use of artifacts. With the Framework for Teaching, teachers can showcase their instructional materials, lesson plans, student work samples, and other relevant artifacts to provide a holistic view of their professional development.

Scoring Flexibility with Attachments: EdFolio's advanced evaluation system provides scoring flexibility, allowing administrators to assign scores based on the specific criteria outlined in the Framework for Teaching. Furthermore, administrators can easily attach supporting documents, such as observation notes or feedback, to enhance the evaluation process and promote constructive dialogue between educators and evaluators.

Updated Indicators: The partnership incorporates the latest updates and refinements to the Framework for Teaching, ensuring that teachers are evaluated against the most current indicators of effective instruction. This alignment facilitates a meaningful and accurate assessment of teaching practices, resulting in targeted professional development opportunities and improved student outcomes.

Availability of 2013 and 2022 Frameworks: Recognizing the diverse needs of educational institutions, EdFolio supports both the 2013 and 2022 versions of the Framework for Teaching. This flexibility allows schools to seamlessly transition to the updated framework or continue utilizing the previous version, depending on their unique requirements.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the reputable Danielson Framework for Teaching to provide a comprehensive and user-friendly teacher evaluation experience," said Joe Wallace, CEO at EdPower. "By integrating the Framework into our EdFolio platform, we aim to equip educators and administrators with a powerful tool that fosters growth, supports reflective practice, and ultimately enhances teaching and learning outcomes."

The EdFolio Teacher Evaluation platform, featuring the Framework for Teaching integration, will be available to educational institutions starting now.

About EdPower

EdPower is a leading provider of educational solutions dedicated to transforming teaching and learning experiences. Through cutting-edge technology and innovative platforms, EdPower empowers educators, administrators, and students to achieve their full potential. Learn more at www.myedpower.com.

About The Framework for Teaching

Over the last two and a half decades, the Framework for Teaching (FFT) has been used by educators worldwide, and the Danielson Group has partnered with thousands of organizations supporting educators in 49 states and U.S. territories, and 15 other countries. The FFT has helped to accelerate teacher growth, improve student outcomes, and create a more rewarding and sustaining professional environment. By supporting teacher reflection, collaboration, inquiry, and innovation, the FFT has had a direct impact on student learning and development.

