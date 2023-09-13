Advisory Committee on Rules of Evidence Agenda: 9/15/23
VERMONT ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON THE RULES OF EVIDENCE
AGENDA
Friday, September 15, 2023
2:00 PM
via TEAMS
1. Call to Order
2. Minutes from May 2023 Meeting
3. Committee Membership (Corbett)
Letters of interest are circulated for two vacant positions (Corbett and Boylan). Review letters of interest and propose names to the Supreme Court for additional members.
4.Old Business
a. Lawyer Referral Privilege (Subcommittee). Review and discuss subcommittee memorandum, with possible action on proposed draft language.
b. Restyled Rules (Rushlow). Pending submission to Vt. Supreme Court.
c. Rule 615 (Subcommittee). A proposed amendment to the federal rules would clarify that trial courts have the authority to issue orders that extend beyond the courtroom, including orders having the effect of prohibiting sequestered witnesses from obtaining access to trial testimony. Report from subcommittee.
5. New Business
Corbett to review possible areas of further work.
6.Public Comment
7.Adjournment
IF YOU WISH TO ATTEND THE MEETING, PLEASE EMAIL
dickson.corbett@vermont.gov
FOR A VIDEOCONFERENCE LINK