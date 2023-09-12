Traffic Advisory for September 15 - 17, 2023

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

DORCHESTER

Open Streets Boston Dorchester 2023, Sunday, September 17, 2023

Open Streets Boston will take place in the Dorchester neighborhood. Open Streets Boston will allow residents, visitors, and business owners to experience Boston in a whole new way through a fun-filled day of walking, biking, skating, rolling, and family-friendly activities on car-free streets, which will require some temporary parking regulations and some roadway diversions. Parking restrictions will be in place on Sunday from 6:00 AM to 3:30 PM on the following streets:

Dorchester Avenue, Both sides, from Ashmont Street/Talbot Avenue to Freeport Street

Leedsville Street, Both sides, from Adams Street to the parking lot opposite #71 Leedsville Street

CHINATOWN

Chinatown Night Market - Saturday, September 16, 2023

The Chinatown Night Market, sponsored by the Chinatown Business Association will be taking place and Saturday 12 PM to 8 PM to accommodate the event on the following streets:

Beach Street, Both sides, from J. F. Fitzgerald Expressway Surface Road to Tyler Street

Hudson Street, Both sides, from Kneeland Street to Beach Street

DOWNTOWN

Boston EMS Graduation and Promotion Ceremony – Friday, September 15, 2023

Boston Emergency Medical Services will be conducting a graduation & promotion ceremony at Faneuil Hall. Parking restrictions will be in place Friday 7AM to 2 PM at the following street:

North Street, Southside (Faneuil Hall side, odd side), from Congress Street to Clinton Street.

EAST BOSTON

Celebrating Mexican Independence, – Sunday, September 17, 2023.

There will be a Celebration of Mexican Independence taking place on Border Street in East Boston between Saratoga Street and Lexington Street.

Parking restrictions and potential closures will be in place on the following street:

Border Street, Both sides, from Lexington Street to Saratoga Street

SOUTH BOSTON

South Boston Street Festival – Saturday, September 16, 2023

The annual South Boston Street Festival will be held on East Broadway, between I Street and L Street, with access being maintained eastbound to Emerson Street and also partly on K Street from East Broadway to Emerson Street.

Parking restrictions and street closures will be in place on the following streets:

East Broadway, Both sides, from I Street to L Street

Municipal Parking Lot off East Broadway by the Boston Public Library, All spaces within parking lot

L Street, West side (odd side), from L Street heading southerly for the first two street lights

K Street, Both sides, from East Broadway to Emerson Street

Upcoming Closure to support an MBTA project:

Weekend Closure Scheduled for Norfolk Avenue, September 22-25. Buses will replace trains on the Fairmount Line. Traffic will be detoured to major streets:

Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Magazine Street and Massachusetts Avenue

Westbound traffic will be detoured to Columbia Road, Dudley Street, and Magazine Street

More information at mbta.com

Events such as parades, road races, and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.