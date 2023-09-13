Manchin Announces $685K to Support Safe, Affordable Housing for all West Virginians

September 13, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $685,239 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for six housing organizations across West Virginia. The funding will help ensure safe, affordable housing for all West Virginians.

“Every West Virginian deserves a roof over their head and a warm, safe place to sleep at night,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased HUD is investing more than $685K to help ensure quality, affordable housing for all West Virginians through these six housing authorities across our great state, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support a secure living environment for every West Virginian across the Mountain State."

Individual awards listed below:

The HUD Public Housing Operating Fund Shortfall Funding Program provides resources for public housing authorities that are experiencing or are at risk of experiencing financial shortfalls to enable them to continue serving residents.

$200,883 – Housing Authority of the City of St. Albans

$68,037 – Housing Authority of the City of Weston

$6,227 – Housing Authority of the City of Bluefield

The HUD Capital Fund Emergency Safety and Security Grants Program provides resources for safety and security measures to address crime and drug-related activity, the threat of carbon monoxide poisoning, and fire detection in public housing.

$250,000 – Housing Authority of the City of Beckley

The HUD Housing Choice Voucher Program Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) Set-Aside Program provides funding to public housing authorities who have experienced a significant increase in operating or renewal costs.

$145,092 – Housing Authority of the City of Bluefield

The HUD New Incremental Housing Choice Vouchers Program provides funding to public housing authorities to address overcrowding and severe housing needs, among other factors.

$9,750 – Charleston/Kanawha Housing Authority

$5,250 – Housing Authority of Mingo County

A timeline of Senator Manchin’s efforts to address homelessness is available here.