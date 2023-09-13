Hurone AI Incorporates Generative AI with Amazon Bedrock, Expands into Nigeria and Kenya

Global Oncology AI Startup Incorporates Generative AI with Amazon Bedrock and Receives Additional Support from AWS Health Equity Initiative

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hurone AI, a global oncology artificial intelligence (AI) startup, is set to revolutionize cancer care in two of Africa’s largest economies with its expansion into Nigeria and Kenya.

The company has forged Software as a Service (SaaS) agreements with two prominent healthcare institutions in these regions. Hurone AI is using Amazon Bedrock to build applications for oncology care using foundational models, marking the first time that generative AI will be integrated with Hurone AI’s oncology care technology. This technology will help create personalized treatment plans and summarize patient information, thereby making cancer treatment and side effect management more accurate and efficient.

In a recent beta test, Hurone AI's flagship software, Gukiza, reduced off-duty oncology calls by approximately 60% by enabling patients to interact directly with an AI-driven system for real-time monitoring and symptom reporting. The interaction replaces the traditional need for phone calls, allowing oncologists to instantly assess patient symptoms and provide timely interventions.

Moreover, the application of generative AI automates complex tasks such as creating clinical summaries, generating treatment plans, and monitoring side effects, now allowing oncologists to save more than 75% of the time traditionally required to handle these responsibilities according to a beta test conducted by Hurone AI. This approach balances the dual goals of progressive cancer centers: achieving superior patient care and operational effectiveness. With Hurone AI, healthcare institutions can not only improve the quality of treatment but also streamline processes in a blend of technological innovation and patient-centered care.

In Kenya, Hurone AI, through a partnership with the Government of Kisumu, has joined forces with Jaramogi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu―the largest tertiary medical center in Kisumu that caters to over 5,000 cancer patients annually. Hurone AI’s partnership with the Government of Kisumu will help enhance operational efficiency and optimize patient data, improve the quality of cancer treatments, ensure seamless remote monitoring, and provide access to timely care interventions when needed to improve patient outcomes.

“This strategic agreement demonstrates our commitment to redefining patient experiences and outcomes in underrepresented populations around the world,” says Kingsley I. Ndoh, MD, MPH, Founder & Chief Strategist of Hurone AI. “We are excited to work with the Government of Kisumu and Jaramogi Teaching and Referral Hospital to improve cancer care in Kisumu and beyond.”

Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Gregory Ganda, Minister of Health, Kisumu, adds, “Kisumu continues its commitment to healthcare innovation by embracing Hurone AI’s capabilities. This stride dovetails perfectly with our earlier adoption of San Francisco-based Zipline drone technologies for healthcare logistics.”

In Nigeria, Zenith Medical & Kidney Center, the largest Kidney Center in West Africa, is at the forefront of treating chronic kidney disease, and performing kidney transplants. Nigeria bears 11% of the cancer cases in Africa.

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative has pledged additional support for these expansion efforts.

Danielle Morris, health equity lead at AWS, articulates, “AWS is committed to helping improve health outcomes around the world. We believe that cloud technology can help address inequities in global health, and Hurone AI is a great example of how customers in our Health Equity Initiative are innovating truly novel solutions that can easily scale using cloud technology to bridge gaps in our global healthcare system and drive positive outcomes.”

The visionary incorporation of generative AI into Hurone AI's suite, with support from the AWS Health Equity Initiative, significantly improves the precision of Hurone AI's solutions. “AWS’ support and the cutting-edge cloud tools we have incorporated not only improve accuracy but will also make a profound impact on cancer patients worldwide,” concludes Ndoh.