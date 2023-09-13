Submit Release
FWC, FDACS and partner agencies to conduct two additional public meetings to discuss new regulations to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease in north Florida

Following confirmation of a positive test for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in a single white-tailed deer in Holmes County, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) have scheduled two additional public meetings in Bonifay and Marianna.

The meetings will provide information about chronic wasting disease, updates on the unified agency and partner response, new hunting regulations for the area, sampling and testing procedures, and an opportunity for area residents to ask questions about CWD and CWD management strategies. Details for the public meetings are as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 19
6 to 8 p.m. (CDT)
Bonifay K-8 School Auditorium
140 Blue Devil Drive
Bonifay, FL 32425

Tuesday, Oct. 10
6 to 8 p.m. (CDT)
Rivertown Community Church Auditorium
4535 Lafayette Street
Marianna, FL 32446

Questions for both meetings can be asked in advance by emailing CWD@MyFWC.com. A recording of the first public meeting can be found at The Florida Channel.

The FWC and its agency partners take CWD very seriously and have implemented a comprehensive response plan. As part of the plan, the FWC and FDACS have been collecting samples from established zones to further assess any spread of the disease.

The FWC is asking anyone who sees a sick, abnormally thin deer or finds a deer dead from unknown causes to call the CWD hotline, 866-CWD-WATCH (866-293-9282) and report the animal’s location.

For more information, visit MyFWC.com/CWD.

