National Express North America and HACE Partner on Diversity Seminars Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month

HACE is proud to partner with National Express on our shared commitment to build more inclusive and equitable workplaces.”LISLE, ILLINOIS, USA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Express, LLC (NELLC) today kicked-off its Hispanic Heritage Month celebration by announcing a partnership with the Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE), a non-profit dedicated to the employment, development, and advancement of current and aspiring Latino professionals.
— Patricia Mota, MPA, President & CEO, (HACE)
Spearheaded by the Unidos for National Express (UNE) employee resource group, National Express is launching a series of HACE-led career development workshops for North America employees across its Shuttle & Transit and School divisions on topics such as Latino cultural values, communication and negotiation and influence.
“HACE is proud to partner with National Express on our shared commitment to build more inclusive and equitable workplaces,” said Patricia Mota, MPA, President & CEO, Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement. “During Hispanic Heritage Month, we celebrate them and their support of Unidos for National Express and HACE to unleash the highest potential of Latino/e/x employees.”
“Our partnership with HACE underscores our commitment to empower our team and nurture a workplace where diverse voices flourish,” said Erick Van Wagenen, President and CEO, Shuttle and Transit, National Express North America. “We’re thrilled to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with this exciting initiative focused on helping our employees thrive and build a rewarding career with National Express.”
“We are proud to be a diverse and inclusive employer that unites an array of individuals with countless perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds,” said Tim Wertner, CEO, Student Transportation, National Express North America. “With the start of Hispanic Heritage Month in the U.S. followed by Latin American Heritage Month in Canada, it’s a perfect time for us to partner with HACE to provide new opportunities for our amazing team members and showcase the strength and importance of diversity.”
About National Express LLC
National Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of Mobico Group, PLC, one of the premier global mobility firms. We operate across 34 states and two provinces. Our organizations share a strong commitment to provide the highest level of safety, quality, outstanding customer service and positive employee relations. National Express School (NEXS) operates more than 15,590 school buses, serves more than 429 school districts and contracts in 30 states and three provinces, and transports more than 1.3 million students on a daily basis. National Express Shuttle (WeDriveU) and Transit operates fixed route and demand-responsive mobility systems serving millions of annual passengers in thousands of vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs). NELLC's headquarters is located in Lisle, Illinois. Our 290+ local customer service centers (CSCs) are supported by regional operations teams located throughout North America.
About HACE
The Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE) is a national non-profit dedicated to the employment, development, and advancement of current and aspiring Latino professionals. Since 1982, HACE has served as a resource for Latinos in the workplace and is a subject matter expert for corporations seeking to access diverse talent. Through professional development, resources, and networks, and by facilitating access to meaningful career opportunities, HACE helps Latinos succeed in every phase of their career. HACE works with employers to remain competitive in an increasingly dynamic economy by helping them attract, develop and retain Latino and diverse professionals. https://haceonline.org/
