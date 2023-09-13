Nutcache streamlines bookkeeping with QuickBooks Online integration
The Quebec-based SaaS company proudly introduces the seamless integration of its platform with one of the leading names in accounting solutions
We are always committed to providing our clients with the best possible experience, so we are working on new features that will be coming soon.”LAVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutcache, the Quebec-based SaaS company that specializes in developing software for project management, is proud to announce its integration with QuickBooks Online, a cloud-based financial management software developed and marketed by Intuit. This awaited news allows users to quickly export their invoices from Nutcache to QuickBooks for accounting purposes.
The main benefit of this integration is that it simplifies administrative tasks and saves time or effort spent on bookkeeping by easily synchronizing data such as customers, services, products, and taxes between the two accounts. Additionally, users can import items directly from QuickBooks Online into their Nutcache account if they are missing additional items needed for accounting purposes.
“We are thrilled to make it more efficient than ever for our users to keep track of their finances and ensure business accuracy in one place by freeing up resources that would otherwise be lost in manual data entry”, says Nutcache’s COO, Mathieu Nadeau. He also confirms that this integration with QuickBooks Online is the latest in a series of features that Nutcache has designed to make project management accounting processes easier. "We are always committed to providing our clients with the best possible experience, so we are working on new features that will be coming soon."
About Nutcache
As part of the Dynacom group, a leading business management company in the province of Quebec, Canada, for over 30 years, Nutcache specializes in developing Professional Services Automation (PSA) software for project management. This software empowers teams of all sizes to work smarter and collaborate more effectively. With features for task planning and distribution, time tracking, budgeting, and invoice and expense tracking, Nutcache's software offers integrated functionality to manage projects from start to finish within a unified environment. These qualities have earned Nutcache prestigious awards that recognize the quality, usability, and reliability of its product. To learn more about the company and its platform, visit www.nutcache.com.
