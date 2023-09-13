Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,491 in the last 365 days.

Vacancy Announcement: Associate Director - Enforcement

 

Job Title: Associate Director of the Enforcement Unit

Grade: 15 Area of Consideration:

Open to the Public 

Appointment Type: Career Service

Note: Apply here

Closes: September 18, 2023

Additional Information: Applications should be submitted online through the DC Government Careers Opportunities page: http://careers.dc.gov. Internal District government applicants may also apply via the “recruiting” tab in their PeopleSoft. The vacancies can be searched by title or Job ID number. The District Government is an equal opportunity employer. Therefore, having an active complaint with the D.C. Office of Human Rights (OHR) does not affect an applicant's ability to apply for employment with the government, including OHR.

You just read:

Vacancy Announcement: Associate Director - Enforcement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more