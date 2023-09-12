Pa. public schools underfunded by $6.2 billion, study finds

Pennsylvania needs to increase its investment in public schools by $6.2 billion to help students meet graduation rate goals and proficiency on state exams, according to a school finance expert.
Penn State assistant professor Matthew Kelly told a panel of policymakers the figure was his conservative estimate of what was needed to address chronic underfunding that led to a landmark court ruling earlier this year.
