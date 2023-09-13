MDC holds free basic kayaking class Sept. 28 at Port Hudson Lake Conservation Area

Body

GERALD, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites anyone interested in kayaking to learn the basics and give it a try. MDC will hold a Kayaking class Thursday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Port Hudson Lake Conservation Area in Franklin County. The area contains a 55-acre lake.

This kayaking program will teach participants about paddling equipment, paddling safety, and how to paddle a kayak on a lake. All equipment will be provided. Participants must be at least age 13 and able to swim to participate in this event. Closed toe shoes are required and participants should be prepared to get wet. Those under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Kayaking is an excellent way to discover nature on the water. As a very personalized method of conveyance, it offers the paddler an intimate connection with the water. A kayak can get you to a perfect fishing spot, enable you to nimbly explore the quiet cove of a giant lake, or put you close to a great blue heron to capture that dynamic photograph. Paddling is also great exercise for an upper body cardio workout.

This Kayaking program is free, however advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4eQ.

Port Hudson Lake Conservation Area is located at 1581 Bald Hill Road, north of Gerald. From Highway 50, go north on Highway C for four miles. Then turn west on bald hill road and go one mile to reach the area.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.