Georgia Brown Joins Activate Care as VP of Product & Design
Georgia has the incredible ability to develop comprehensive community care solutions to drive intelligent, cost effective care management programs.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Activate Care® is pleased to announce that Georgia Brown has joined the company as Vice President of Product and Design.
Ms. Brown is an accomplished Healthcare Executive with over 20 years experience developing and growing organizations. She’s on a mission to improve care experiences in the community and uses data and contextual intelligence to deliver operational success and quality performance.
“Georgia has the incredible ability to develop comprehensive community care solutions to drive intelligent, cost effective care management programs. At Activate Care, she will be instrumental in the continued design of our Path Assist model.” said Activate Care CEO and Co-Founder Ted Quinn. “We are proud to have Georgia join our team.”
Prior to joining Activate Care, Ms. Brown held several leadership roles, most recently at Medically Home Group and Cerner Corporation. Ms. Brown has been a frequent guest lecturer at national conferences on many topics including remote patient management, using telehealth to reduce hospitalizations and coaching better health. She has also published numerous articles on these subjects. Previously, Ms. Brown served on various Advisory Boards including Texas Woman’s University Community Health Advisory Board, Honeywell Telehealth and Care Transitions Task Force.
Ms. Brown received her B.S. in Biology from the University of North Texas. She is also a Registered Respiratory Therapist
About Activate Care®
At Activate Care, we’re on a mission to improve health equity and drive improved health outcomes across the country. We do this by providing direct support to individuals navigating social health challenges. Our locally-hired workforce is trained to engage and empower individuals using best practices while leveraging secure, accessible technology. Our goal is simple: improve poor outcomes and reduce high cost due to Social Determinants of Health. We are confident of the potential of our solution, Path Assist, to positively impact the health of communities with an effective, efficient, and measurable model which is locally responsive and nationally scalable.
