Burnaby Hospital redevelopment expands to provide more services

CANADA, September 13 - Janet Routledge, MLA for Burnaby-North –

“Approval of Phase 2 for the Burnaby Hospital redevelopment is great news for people in Burnaby and across the Lower Mainland. The increased capacity and facilities of the new tower will bring strong health-care support and services for patients and for health-care professionals into the future.”

Raj Chouhan, MLA for Burnaby-Edmonds –

“A redeveloped Burnaby Hospital will ensure that our community receives high-quality, compassionate health care when they need it. The new hospital will help create a healthier tomorrow for Burnaby and this second phase of the project demonstrates our ongoing dedication to meet the health needs of every person in Burnaby, for generations to come.”

Katrina Chen, MLA for Burnaby-Lougheed –

“The Burnaby Hospital redevelopment represents a substantial investment in the well-being and health of communities within and around Burnaby, now and into the future. The upgrades provide the region, health workers and residents with a modern facility to ensure that the residents of Burnaby can receive the top quality public health care they deserve.”

Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO, Fraser Health –

“I am pleased to celebrate this important milestone that brings us another step closer to a redeveloped and reimagined Burnaby Hospital. Through each step of our planning process, we are envisioning a campus of care that places patients and their families at the centre, while providing our staff and medical staff with a state-of-the-art environment in which they can deliver exceptional, culturally-safe and accessible care now and for many years to come.”

David Byres, president and CEO, Provincial Health Services Authority –

“Today marks an exciting step forward in enhancing cancer care for people in Burnaby and surrounding communities. The Burnaby Hospital and BC Cancer Centre redevelopment project will increase capacity for patients to receive high quality, culturally safe care and treatment in a modern facility, closer to home. We look forward to working in partnership with Fraser Health, participating foundations and the Province as we proactively plan for cancer care in a way that thoughtfully considers both present and future needs.”

Heather Findlay, chief operating officer, BC Cancer –

“The approval of the business plan marks an important milestone in bringing cancer care closer to home. The new cancer centre at Burnaby Hospital will help meet the demand for expanded cancer care in this rapidly growing region, offering life-saving treatment for our patients and families facing cancer.”

Mike Hurley, mayor, Burnaby –

“The redevelopment of Burnaby Hospital is great news for residents and is something they’ve been eagerly anticipating. Burnaby is a rapidly growing city and it’s so important that the capacity is there to deliver the high-quality care our residents need.”

Kristy James, president and CEO, Burnaby Hospital Foundation –

“Burnaby Hospital Foundation along with our many passionate supporters are eager to see the progression in this next phase of redevelopment. These important upgrades and the expansion of medical services will be life-changing for our region and bring better care close to home for many more patients. I have witnessed the heartwarming commitment of our community who have so strongly supported our redevelopment campaign over the past three years. We are excited to continue investing in healthcare close to home and partner on this next phase.”

Sarah Roth, president and CEO, BC Cancer Foundation –

“The BC Cancer Foundation is dedicated to growing and supporting the building of new cancer centres and expanding life-saving cancer research across the province. This new BC Cancer Centre will ensure people facing cancer in Burnaby and the surrounding communities will receive expert care close to home, supported by family and friends.”