Net Atlantic Launches Free Inspired Marketer A.I. Email Writer, Copy Optimizer, and Idea Workshop for Email Marketing
New AI tool focuses specifically on the unique challenges of email marketing, and solves common challenges with content, voice, engagement, and response.SALEM, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tailored exclusively for email marketers, the toolkit features three core components: Email Writer, Email Copy Optimizer, and Idea Workshop.
The free email marketing AI toolkit allows email marketers to create captivating email campaigns, generate and test new ideas and innovative writing styles, experiment with various message tones, and sample various calls to action that drive increased engagement. The Idea Workshop component generates and brainstorms new ideas with ease.
The toolset was specifically conceived by and for email marketers. The A.I. software is hyper-focused on the process of creating and sending compelling email content and campaigns that generate high levels of engagement and response from subscribers.
"One of the biggest challenges all email marketers face is coming up with fresh new dynamic content with every new email campaign," said Partner, VP and Chief Product Architect R.J. Phipps. "The new Inspired Marketer toolkit elevates the content creation process to a whole new level. Additionally, it saves email marketers a tremendous amount of time and effort."
Featuring an easy-to-use one-page input screen, the process of using the tool is natural, intuitive, simple, and quick.
Designed to breathe new life into the process of email content creation, the new Inspired Marketer toolkit crafts emails that are not just compelling but are deeply attuned to the reader's preferences.
"We are thrilled make this incredibly powerful A.I. toolkit open and available to everyone," remarked Andrew Lutts, Net Atlantic's founder & CEO. "The feedback received from beta testers has been spectacular," he continued. "We simply couldn't hold it back any longer."
The email marketing toolkit has been used successfully for many companies and organizations in various industries including finance, investment, insurance, advertising, lead generation, publishing, politics, religion, and not for profit organizations.
Email marketers, solopreneurs, businesses, organizations, non-profits, and anyone interested in experiencing the future of email content creation and email marketing can now access the Inspired Marketer public release for free at https://www.inspiredmarketer.ai
About Net Atlantic, Inc.
Net Atlantic is a pioneer and industry leader in the field of email marketing. Since 1995, Net Atlantic, Inc. has been assisting companies and organizations to create, send, deliver, and track email campaigns to help fuel growth, generate response, advocate positions, and drive revenue. The company has helped clients achieve high levels of success in the areas of publishing, financial services, insurance, non-profits, politics, lead generation, and much more. With clients like PayPal, GEICO, and BlueCross BlueShield, the company continues to help their customers dominate their business areas and defend industry leadership. The company's email marketing capabilities, expert deliverability management, and personal technical account management provides clients with unparalleled professional guidance to drive superior email marketing results.
To learn more about Net Atlantic's email marketing solutions, please visit: https://www.netatlantic.com
The free open public release of Inspired Marketer is now available at https://www.inspiredmarketer.ai
