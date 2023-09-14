The Alzenia Project Announces Opportunity to Support 5 Community Nonprofits Bringing Access to Young Women of Color
It is a joy to engage with and support our dedicated grantees, as they are making such a significant impact in these girls' lives -- with more than 1 million young women already reached.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alzenia Project Inc, a dedicated, passionate nonprofit committed to supporting and connecting organizations that focus on women, announces a dynamic and impactful fundraiser aimed at furthering their shared mission and creating positive change within the community.
— Cynthia Plouché, Founder and Director of The Alzenia Project
This much-anticipated event, “Empowering the Movement,” will be held September 28, 2023 at The Art Center Highland Park in Highland Park, IL. Attendees can register here and look forward to an evening of inspiration, entertainment, and opportunities to make a real difference. The event will feature the five current beneficiaries, qualified 501(c)3s.
Rock The Street Wall Street (Chicago, IL): Bringing financial & investment math to underserved high school girls through early intervention, mentoring and engagement, working across key financial cities.
Brown Girls Do Ballet (Dallas, TX): Increasing participation of underrepresented populations in ballet through organizing and arranging performances, photo exhibitions, and providing resources and scholarships for their ballet development and training
Polished Pebbles (Chicago, IL): helping African-American and Latinx tween and teen girls become effective communicators at home, school, and in their future careers through mentoring and career-readiness initiatives
Curt’s Café (Evanston. IL): Improving outcomes for young adults living in at-risk situations through work and life skills training
Caroline and Ora Smith Foundation (Lansing, IL): Supporting and training Native American girls and women in STEM
Founded in 2021 by Cynthia Plouché, The Alzenia Project works to ensure that nonprofits committed to the personal and professional development of young women, especially young women of color, ages 18-30 years old, receive the awareness and funding necessary to move their missions forward. Its aim reflects Ms. Plouché’s vision: to be a valued resource with a goal of raising, targeting, and allocating funds to leverage the impact of nonprofits committed to helping young women achieve personal and professional growth and satisfaction through mentoring, and inclusive and empowering opportunities for increased educational access and career readiness.
“Harnessing the intergenerational power of women of color, The Alzenia Project strives to provide access and opportunity to talented females who are now thriving, and who may have otherwise been overlooked,” stated Ms. Plouché. "It is a joy to engage with and support our dedicated grantees, as they are making such a significant impact in these girls' lives -- with more than 1 million young women already reached!”
All proceeds from this event will go towards our beneficiaries, bringing us one step closer to achieving our goal: empowering the organizations to move forward and continuing to impact thousands of lives annually. While it’s early days for the Project, the future is now."
Empowering the Movement provides a platform for attendees to contribute to a worthy cause, and also creates opportunities for networking, community building, and increasing awareness about the mission of Alzenia and its grantees. The event will include a silent auction, music, and various interactive activities that align with the nonprofits’ mission.
"The Alzenia Project was created out of a clear vision of equality and open access to girls and young women of color, with grantees ranging from programs in classic ballet to financial & investment mathematics,” commented Maura Cunningham, Founder & CEO of Rock The Street, Wall Street, a grantee of The Alzenia Project Inc , “At Rock The Street, Wall Street, we see the spark in high school girls and alumnae everyday as they recognize that they understand financial math, and the opportunity that can come with early intervention and focus. We are grateful to Cynthia & The Alzenia Project for this proactive support of our shared vision, uplifting talented young women.”
Kelly Fair, Founder and Executive Director of Polished Pebbles Girls Mentoring Program, another grantee of The Alzenia Project Inc, articulates the significance of this partnership, "Our partnership embodies the confluence of strategic vision and shared values. Through our collaborative efforts, we are honing young women's communication skills and forging a path toward empowerment, equity, and a future where these exceptional girls can stand tall as the architects of their success stories."
Individuals and businesses interested in supporting the fundraiser can purchase tickets, submit sponsorships, or make donations by visiting www.alzeniaproject.org/empowering-the-movement.
Ticket sales are open through September 28, 2023.
About Alzenia Project:
The Alzenia Project is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that positively impacts the lives of young women of color by funding their initiatives, advising their leaders, and improving their access to resources. With a steadfast commitment to empowerment, joy, and belonging, we believe that creating opportunities can positively impact the lives of young women of color. We envision a future where we are the premier organization harnessing the intergenerational power of women to live and inspire each other. By supporting and connecting organizations that focus on women, we are building a strong community to empower 10 million young women of color by 2028. We maintain that achieving diversity requires an enduring commitment to inclusion and belonging that must find full expression in our organizational culture, values, norms and behaviors. Through our work, we will support diversity in all of its forms, encompassing but not limited to age, disability status, economic circumstance, ethnicity, gender, race, religion and sexual orientation.
