Heartland Express Completes Deployment of ISAAC Solution Across Legacy Heartland Fleet
Elite truckload carrier teams with ISAAC to improve driver experience, bottom line
The ISAAC solution is fast, responsive and does not break, which is all it takes for drivers to smile when it is a question of technology.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Heartland Express, one of North America's premiere trucking companies, and ISAAC Instruments, a leading ELD and telematics provider, announced they have completed the rollout of the ISAAC in-cab telematics solution across the legacy Heartland Express fleet.
— Chris Strain, CFO of Heartland Express
Based in North Liberty, Iowa, Heartland Express has long been one of the most profitable and best capitalized truckload carriers, with historical operating ratios in the low 80s. It has expanded in recent years through the acquisitions of Millis Transfer, LLC; Smith Transport, Inc. and Contract Freighters Inc.'s (CFI's) truckload business.
ISAAC is an innovative technology partner with Heartland Express, supporting the fleet's efforts to improving the safety, efficiency and sustainability of its operations.
"We need to provide drivers a solution that they love," said Chris Strain, chief financial officer of Heartland Express. "ISAAC is reliable and intuitive. Drivers just get it. The ISAAC solution is fast, responsive and does not break, which is all it takes for drivers to smile when it is a question of technology. Further, ISAAC brought various apps and other driver solutions together on a single device for the driver."
Heartland chose to partner with ISAAC because of the easy-to-use technology that simplifies the job for drivers and is not "IT intensive." With the ISAAC team handling the hardware, customization, maintenance and upgrades of the solution, Heartland can focus on running the trucking business more efficiently.
"We are excited to partner with an industry leader such as Heartland Express," said Jacques DeLarochelliere, CEO and co-founder of ISAAC. "It is a testament to the continued innovation the entire ISAAC team puts into our solutions."
"Heartland was thorough in their evaluation of our technology and our company. There's not a rock they have not turned. ISAAC's goal is to offer the best in-cab solution to fleets, and this aligns well with Heartland's objective to be the best at what they do," said Jean-Sebastien (J.S.) Bouchard, co-founder and executive vice president of ISAAC.
“With the use of various driver apps, it was becoming harder to support and we saw this was not scalable for the future,” said Strain. “With ISAAC we can continue to grow with a platform and a partner that are solid. We can focus on what we are really good at: trucking”
About ISAAC Instruments
ISAAC offers in-cab technology that goes far beyond ELDs. We partner with trucking companies to simplify the life of drivers and keep the wheels turning. We provide a reliable, comprehensive open platform that allows fleets to integrate all of their business apps on a single device. Our real-time, in-cab coaching supports eco-driving for unparalleled fuel savings and safer highways, while artificial intelligence (AI) technology empowers informed decision-making. ISAAC is the market leader in Canada and has a rapidly growing presence among top-performing fleets across the United States.
ISAAC is a proud member of the Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry (ACT 1), an elite group of suppliers committed to industry improvement. Best-in-class fleets partner with ISAAC to achieve even greater heights. Visit www.isaacinstruments.com to see how we can help simplify your operations.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States and Mexico. Heartland focuses primarily on regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers. More information about Heartland Express can be found on the company website at www.heartlandexpress.com.
Neil Abt
ISAAC
+1 503-740-0177
email us here