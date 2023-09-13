Empowering Local Haulers and Championing Sustainability: American On-Site Begins Its National Journey
American On-Site launches, expanding beyond Tulsa with services including dumpster rentals, waste management and site services backed by American Waste Control.
This is about taking the vision and culture of American Waste Control and amplifying it across the nation. We're not just expanding our reach; we're growing our family.”TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American On-Site is proud to announce its official launch. With the robust backing of its parent company, American Waste Control, American On-Site brings its vision to life in new markets beyond Tulsa, Oklahoma, offering diverse services, from dumpster rentals and nationwide job site services to comprehensive waste & recycling management solutions. American On-Site is committed to exceptional customer service, combined with an innovative approach, positioning the company at the forefront of the industry.
— Paul Ross, CEO of American On-Site
The achievements of American On-Site founders further enrich its legacy. With Kenny Burkett’s induction into the Waste Hall of Fame, Paul Ross’s recognition in Waste360’s 40 Under 40, and Brian McCullough's profound entrepreneurial acumen and distinguished track record of harnessing innovative technologies elevating customer satisfaction. American On-Site is led by the best in the business.
Kenny Burkett, a seasoned industry leader with over 40 years of experience, said, "The pace of change in our industry is unprecedented. With American On-Site, we're seizing the opportunity to extend the hallmark customer service of AWC nationwide and lend a hand to small, family-operated haulers, reminiscent of my early days in the business."
Paul Ross, CEO of American On-Site, added, "This is about taking the vision and culture of American Waste Control and amplifying it across the nation. We're not just expanding our reach; we're growing our family."
Brian McCullough, emphasizing the company's tech-forward approach, shared, "The advancements in waste and recycling technology are transformative. Our goal is to harness these tools, allowing us to focus on what truly matters: unparalleled customer service and fostering partnerships with local haulers."
American On-Site's commitment to the environment is unwavering. The company's sustainability mission encapsulates its dedication to delivering environmentally-conscious solutions tailored to diverse needs. A key pillar of this mission is the nationwide expansion of the Feed Mr. Murph recycling education program, which has already made significant strides in promoting sustainable practices.
Feed Mr. Murph, the beloved recycling mascot, is more than just a symbol. He represents American On-Site's dedication to empowering communities with the knowledge and tools to embrace sustainable practices. Through comprehensive recycling education programs, American On-Site aims to make sustainability more than just a buzzword.
As American On-Site embarks on this exciting journey, it invites partners, clients, and communities to join in its mission to enable a more sustainable world. With its founders' combined expertise and the team's passion, American On-Site is poised to lead the industry into a brighter, greener future.
Rooted in Tulsa: The Birthplace of American On-Site's Vision
Nestled in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma, right along the iconic Route 66, lies the national headquarters of American On-Site. It's more than just a location; it's a testament to the company's deep-rooted connection to the city. This very soil is where founder Kenneth Burkett began his journey, hauling waste back in 1970. The streets of Tulsa have witnessed the evolution of a small hauling business into a national waste management powerhouse.
"We have a profound love and commitment to serving the Tulsa community, not just through our services but also by supporting local organizations that resonate with our values. By establishing the headquarters of American On-Site in Tulsa, we're not just making a business decision; we're sharing our passion for this city with the entire nation," remarked Paul Ross, CEO of American On-Site.
But the ties to Tulsa don't end there. American Waste Control, the parent company of American On-Site, operates several pivotal environmental initiatives in the city. This includes Tulsa Recycle and Transfer (TRT), the American Environmental Landfill (AEL), and the much-acclaimed Feed Mr. Murph recycling education program. Each of these endeavors reinforces the company's commitment to sustainability, education, and community engagement right from its home base in Tulsa.
While American On-Site may be setting its sights nationally, its heart and soul will always be deeply intertwined with the vibrant spirit of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
About American On-Site: Born from a vision to redefine waste management and nationwide job site services on a national scale, American On-Site harnesses the strength and legacy of its parent company, American Waste Control. Offering a comprehensive suite of services, from dumpster rentals to advanced waste & recycling management, our commitment to excellence and innovation places us at the industry's vanguard. Guided by industry luminaries like Kenny Burkett, Paul Ross, and Brian McCullough, we champion environmental stewardship and education through our mascot, Feed Mr. Murph, and a customer-first approach. As we navigate the future, our mission remains clear: not just to manage waste but to transform it into a resource for a brighter, sustainable tomorrow.
About American Waste Control: As a locally owned and operated company in Tulsa, Oklahoma, American Waste Control has a fleet of over 205 trucks to provide safe hauling of waste and recyclables across the Tulsa Metro area. In addition, American Waste Control is home to Mr. Murph recycling, where recyclables can be commingled in one cart or bin and sorted at American Waste Control's MRF (Materials Recovery Facility.) In 2000, American Waste Control opened a landfill, American Environmental Landfill (AEL), making it Oklahoma's first energy from waste landfill. AEL generates clean energy from waste, providing electricity to 20,000 Oklahomans every day. Thanks to founder and visionary Kenneth Burkett, AEL is home to a honey bee farm, Monarch Butterfly habitat, numerous environmental stewardship awards, and recognized by the State of Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality as being the leading landfill in terms of safety and compliance in the state. American Waste Control is also the organizer and presenting sponsor of Tulsa Christmas Parade.
Brian McCullough
American On-Site
+1 918-921-7880
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn