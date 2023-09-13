All-Terrain Vehicle Market Segment Analysis, Growth Expected to Reach $5 Billion by 2031 | AMR

All-terrain Vehicle Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "All-terrain Vehicle Market by Type (Utility all-terrain vehicle, Sport all-terrain vehicle, Others), by Fuel Type (Gasoline powered, Diesel powered, Electric powered, Solar powered), by Displacement (Less than 400 CC, Between 400 CC and 800 CC, Greater than 800 CC), by End-use (Agriculture, Military, Mountaineering, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global all-terrain vehicle Market industry was accounted for $3.2 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $5.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

► 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2426

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By type, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By fuel type, the electric powered segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By displacement, the less than 400 CC segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-use, the military segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐥-𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

By type, the sport all-terrain vehicle segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global all-terrain vehicle market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for ATVs in sports applications, surge in number of sport racing events, and increase in availability of groomed trails.

► 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/all-terrain-vehicle-market/purchase-options

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

By fuel type, the electric powered segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031. Growing environmental concerns and fluctuating prices of diesel and gasoline drive the demand for electric powered ATVs. However, the gasoline powered segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly 90% of the global all-terrain vehicle market size, owing to introduction of new range of gasoline powered ATV with enhanced performance by improvements in the engine and added safety measures.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By end-use, the mountaineering segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global all-terrain vehicle market. Increase in mountain adventure activities, such as ATV rock climbing, ATV hill climbing, and rock racing and rise in thrill seeker activities drive the growth of the segment. However, the military segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, owing to Significant surge in demand for ATVs in military application because of their superior mobility and high maneuverability, flexibility, and superior navigational fuel the growth of the segment.

Growing environmental concerns and fluctuating prices of diesel and gasoline are the factors that are anticipated to drive the demand for electric powered ATVs. In addition, introduction of electric ATVs, which have features, such as zero emission, silent operation, less charging time, and others, boosts the growth of the electric powered segment. For instance, in December 2021, Tesla launched a $1,900 four-wheel ATV known as Cybersquad for kids. This all-electric ATV has a top speed of 10 mph and a range of up to 15 miles. In addition, it has three speed options such as 5 mph, 10 mph, and reverse 5 mph.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

BRP Inc.

CFMOTO

Deere & Company

Hisun Motors Corp.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

KUBOTA Corporation

Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd.

Polaris Industries, Inc.

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Textron Inc.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

North America is expected to dominate the global all-terrain vehicle market in 2021. Racing championships organized by leading ATV clubs and introduction of new models of these vehicles by key players drive the growth of the ATV market in the region. In addition, supportive government rules to allow driving these vehicles on roadways is anticipated to boost the market in North America. For instance, the U.S. state and local governments have already passed a law allowing ATVs onto roadways with some regulations.

► 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2426

The growth of the global all-terrain vehicle market is propelling, due to increase in trend of adventure sports and recreational activities, rise in demand for ATV in military activities, and government rules to support driving ATVs on road. However, ban on ATV driving in wildlife area due to terrain damage, and high maintenance cost of ATVs are the factors hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, production of safer ATVs is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :-

ATV and UTV Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/atv-and-utv-market

Utility Terrain Vehicle Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/utility-terrain-vehicle-market

Sports Utility Vehicle Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sports-utility-vehicle-market-A10783