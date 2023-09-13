Hyperview Integrates Digitalor for Rack-Unit RFID Asset Tracking and Environmental Sensors
The integrated offering gives Hyperview users an automated and cost-effective asset tracking option for data centers of all sizes
This integrated offering gives our users a powerful and affordable option for enhanced IT asset management.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyperview, a leading cloud-based data center infrastructure management (DCIM) platform provider, and Digitalor, a global leader in rack-unit MC-RFID asset tracking, have announced a strategic partnership that offers Hyperview users automated, real-time life cycle management for data centers and hybrid IT environments.
By integrating Digitalor’s asset tracking hardware and environmental sensors with Hyperview, users can effortlessly monitor an asset’s entire life cycle, from receipt to decommissioning. With instant and precise asset audits, as well as automated theft-prevention measures, the process becomes seamless and efficient. Users benefit from eliminating data entry, gaining real-time asset capacity and positioning in every rack, and removing the need for costly and inefficient periodic manual audits. This integration also offers a cost-effective and flexible option to add environmental and access sensors.
“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Digitalor, a trusted and highly regarded provider of rack-unit MC-RFID asset tracking technology. This integrated offering gives our users a powerful and affordable option for enhanced IT asset management,” stated Jad Jebara, President and CEO of Hyperview. “Hyperview is an integral part of the data center operations ecosystem, and we are constantly striving to integrate innovative solutions that enhance infrastructure security and efficiency. Our aim is to provide valuable insights through automation, eliminating the need for manual processes.”
“Digitalor is dedicated to assisting data center operators in tracking the whereabouts and movements of every IT asset consistently. By leveraging our cutting-edge hardware technology alongside Hyperview’s DCIM platform, users gain unparalleled visibility into every facet of their environment,” said James Liu, President and CEO of Digitalor.
The integrated offering is available from Hyperview as an add-on feature called Asset Tracking at an annual price of $24 per rack, plus the initial cost of the Digitalor hardware.
About Hyperview
Hyperview is a leading cloud-based data center infrastructure management (DCIM) platform that empowers enterprises to optimize capacity, reduce power and energy consumption, lower costs, and avoid outages. The powerful and easy-to-use platform includes Asset Management, Energy Management, Power and Environmental Monitoring, Capacity Planning, and 3D Visualization. Learn more at www.hyperviewhq.com.
About Digitalor
Digitalor Technology Co., Ltd., a global leader in IoT solutions for U-level data center asset management, champions innovative products that boost data center efficiency, resource utilization, and ROI. The company introduced the revolutionary MC-RFID technology, ensuring precise asset tracking and automation in data centers. With a vast array of global patents, Digitalor’s cutting-edge U-level IoT products are trusted by industry giants such as IBM China, Tencent, and Alibaba. Learn more at www.digitalor.com.
Hyperview Rack-Unit RFID Asset Tracking in Data Centers