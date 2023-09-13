This Revolution Puts A New Spin On Space Travel
Re: Apparatus and Process for Conversion of Energy United States Patent Application Publication (10)Pub. No. US 2023/0275477 A1 (43)Pub. Date: Aug. 31, 2013
CID™ is an extraordinary achievement. It reiterates the belief that with dedication, innovation, and visionary thinking, humanity can conquer the challenges that lie beyond the stars.”KEY WEST, FLORIDA, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Dynamics Enterprises, Inc., is pleased to announce that the future of space travel has taken a monumental leap forward with the US Patent Publication for the Apparatus and Process for Conversion of Energy. This apparatus is identified as the groundbreaking Centrifugal Impulse Drive™, (CID)™ and is a revolutionary technology that promises to enable propulsion without the need for traditional propellants. Developed by Quantum Dynamics Enterprises, Inc. and rigorously tested at the Daniel Guggenheim School of Aerospace Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, this remarkable advancement could reshape space travel as we know it.
— Harry P. Sprain
And its approval has arrived at the right time. Throughout history, energy has been considered a valuable and required commodity for the world’s progress and development. Many attempts have been made to not only generate energy, but to do so in an efficient and cost-effective process. These industries developed engines, mechanisms for opening and closing systems, and moving objects from one place or position to another. They were also powered through a fuel injected apparatus which has proven to be costly and detrimental to the environment.
Challenges then rose within the scientific community to develop an apparatus that would rely on an alternate source: electro-magnetic energy. There were many patents filed as an attempt to resolve this problem. However, these solutions tended to use the concept of vehicles being powered by a magnetic engine patterned after the fuel powered combustion engines. All examples provided energy but failed in their efficiency and proved to require reciprocating motion that wasted energy.
Currently, as the race for developing electro-magnetic energy continues to grow, so does industry demand. Satellites have become the new frontier and have spawned expansions in industries such as: Communications, Navigation, Drone, and GPS. To date there are 4,500 satellites in the skies with a projected increase to 42,000 in the next 10 yrs. All are propelled by fuel injection.
Therefore, this is the optimum time for the Centrifugal Impulse Drive ™ to enter the marketplace. This apparatus is used for the conversion of electro-magnetic energy that has a rotatable rotor mounted within a stationary stator. It is an invention that relates to an apparatus and process for converting centrifugal energy into lateral directional energy.
“The CID™ technology operates on an entirely new principle, harnessing the power of centrifugal forces to generate propulsion.” says Harry P. Sprain, CEO, “ By leveraging cutting-edge materials and intricate engineering, the drive creates controlled directional thrust without the need for expelling mass.”
It is a breakthrough technology that stands ready to revolutionize the satellite industry and beyond. It is cost efficient, long lasting and safe for the environment.
“Such a drive uses a form of thrust that does not require any outside force or net momentum exchange to produce linear motion.” Sprain continues, “CID™ is a propulsion system that is intended to replace the current ion drives and hall thrusters that are being used on satellites today to keep them in orbit. The only requirement is sunlight to maintain a charge for the batteries.”
So where does the future of satellites and space travel lie? It will keep rotating forward with CID™ spinning ahead.
To learn more about the Centrifugal Impulse Drive ™, how it works, or schedule an interview with Mr. Sprain
