The Gallery of Scranton to Host Show Curated by Renowned Artist Timothy Hawkesworth
"Philadelphia Artists Framed" Opens September 29th.
Hosting a Hawkesworth show speaks to our area’s rising status in the art world. His work is critically acclaimed around the world and is held in many museums, and public and private collections.”SCRANTON, PA, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- See artwork from some of the Philadelphia market's most iconic artists when world-renowned Timothy Hawkesworth presents Philadelphia Artists Framed.
— Helen Lavelle
The exhibition runs at The Gallery of Scranton September 29 through October 24, 2023.
Hawkesworth is curating the show in collaboration with The Gallery of Scranton's founder, Helen Lavelle. Hawkesworth, along with his partner Lala Zeitlyn, have worked with all exhibiting artists at biannual workshops held at Spring Hills Farm in Dalton, PA, as well as at retreats and workshops in the Philadelphia market and Ireland.
The show will launch with a special preview event on Friday, September 29, from 5-8 p.m. The artists will be available throughout the evening to speak about their art and meet with the community. Participating artists include Maria Archer, Mish-el Benjamin, David Boyer, Pat Boyer, Timothy Hawkesworth, Helen Lavelle, AnnaBelle Loeb, Anne Marble, Eileen Marolla, Joan McNamara,
Jean Simard, Gerry Tuten and Lala Zeitlyn.
Lavelle said hosting a Hawkesworth show with these artists in Scranton speaks to our area’s rising status in the art world.
“These artists may be from Philadelphia, but they come to Lackawanna County often to work with Tim, who has conducted workshops at Spring Hills Farm for many years. The natural beauty of the farm astounds and inspires them. It fuels their commitment to Northeast Pennsylvania. They are coming here to meet art enthusiasts, patrons, collectors and community stakeholders because the artists understand Scranton as a creative hub,” states Ms. Lavelle.
Hawkesworth grew up in Ireland and immigrated to the U.S. in 1977. He has been showing in New York since the early 1980s as well as other cities around the country and in Europe. His work is in many public and private collections including the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, The Irish Museum of Modern Art and the Dublin City Hugh Lane Museum. He is represented by Littlejohn Contemporary in New York and Peyton Wright Gallery in Santa Fe. His work was featured in a solo exhibit at the Royal Hibernian Academy in Dublin in 2008. He has exhibited at the Dublin City Hugh Lane Museum as part of "the quick and the Dead", a show of five Irish Expressionists. His work has been reviewed in the New York Times, Art News, the New Yorker,
the LA Times, the Boston Globe and the Irish Times.
Hawkesworth's work is critically acclaimed around the world. Curator Irish Arts Review said, “Tim Hawkesworth has attained a fluency and surety in his painting that marks him as one of the most important painters of his generation.” The New York Times stated, “Timothy Hawkesworth’s small graphite drawings manage to create a distinctive centripetal density of their own. Mr. Hawkesworth’s overriding themes seem to be liberty constrained, nervous lines act as a metaphor for imprisonment.” The Philadelphia Inquirer said, “Infused with humanitarian spirit and done by an artist unafraid of his own perceptions, Hawkesworth is a significant painter, all right.”
As part of hosting his two annual workshops, the Spring Hills Foundation recently awarded three scholarships to Northeast Pennsylvania artists to study with Hawkesworth.
For more information about The Gallery and this exhibition, contact Lavelle at hlavelle@lavellestrategy.com or 570.840.1098
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Helen Lavelle is an artist and an advocate. A communicator and a collaborator. A classically trained, contemporary painter based in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
A nationally-recognized leader in the advertising industry and the founder of Lavelle Strategy Group, she was educated at Marywood University in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia’s Moore College of Art and Design, and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. She has also personally worked with American realists, Canadian impressionists, and Irish expressionist masters.
Her artwork has been displayed at numerous galleries around the world including M.A.D.S. Art Gallery in Milan, Italy and the Canary Islands, and La MaMa Galleria in New York City.
Inspired by extensive travel throughout France, Italy, the United States, South America, Ireland and Greece, her work is affected deeply by current global need and influenced by political climate.
Her figurative, landscape and abstract work is held in corporate and private collections worldwide.
