Searching for Sea Glass: Dr. Roberta A. Pellant's Poignant Self Journey Hits #1 International Best Seller
Dr. Pellant's Memoir and Toolkit is a Vulnerable, Authentic, Raw, Deep Dive into Mental and Spiritual Healing
Tranforming leaders, one business at a time.”HINGHAM, MA, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Roberta (Bobby) Pellant has already made significant inroads in the literary world with her contributions as a 5x international best-selling co-author of "Women Who Empower." Her latest work, "Searching for Sea Glass: A story of finding, remerging, and fortifying Soul" further solidifies her position as a noteworthy voice in contemporary literature. The book has not only claimed the #1 international spot in Mental and Spiritual Healing but has also expanded her best-selling credentials to additional countries on the global stage.
— Roberta Pellant Consulting
"Searching for Sea Glass" masterfully intertwines the evocative narrative of a memoir with the empowering guidance of a self-help book. Dr. Pellant’s candid exploration into personal adversities and challenges provides readers with a raw, genuine insight into the human spirit's resilience. This work is more than just a literary journey—it serves as a guiding light for those navigating their own moments of doubt, offering both solace and actionable strategies for personal growth.
An added layer of depth to this compelling narrative is the inclusion of a foreword by the esteemed Jack Canfield. As the co-creator of the globally acclaimed "Chicken Soup for the Soul" series and the author of “The Success Principles”, Canfield's perspective offers readers an enriched understanding of the themes woven throughout Dr. Pellant's work.
While "Searching for Sea Glass" captivates readers with Dr. Pellant’s personal journey, its strength lies in its dual purpose. Beyond sharing her story, Dr. Pellant provides readers with a set of tools and insights designed to empower them in their own journeys of self-discovery and healing. The book stands as both a testament to the author's journey and a resource for readers seeking to transform their own lives. Readers will be able to use the tools provided to achieve their own powerful healing and experience more joy, meaning and abundance in their lives.
"Searching for Sea Glass" can be purchased on Amazon or at Barnes and Noble.
*About Dr. Roberta A. Pellant:*
Dr. Roberta A. Pellant is an MBA Professor, Consultant, Entrepreneur, Trainer, Keynote and TEDx Speaker ("I want you to fail"). She is a certified professional development trainer and is sought after for her executive leadership coaching. Bobby is considered a top business expert across all industries, and she helps leaders and businesses embrace failure to rise to the next level of their success. She works with Empowered Entrepreneurs to make their business profitable using a proven and endorsed Roadmap for Business $uccess in 12 months or less.
Dr. Pellant's multifaceted career is a testament to her dedication, expertise, and passion across various domains. Beyond her literary accomplishments, she has carved out a distinguished path in both academia and the business world. As the driving force behind Roberta Pellant Consulting and the Business Success Institute, Dr. Pellant is recognized for her innovative approaches and results-driven strategies, exemplified by her "Mastering Business $uccess" program. Her insights and expertise have earned her features on platforms including ABC Chronicle, Wall Street Select, and Yahoo! Finance. Dr. Pellant's influence is evident across multiple sectors, marking her as a thought leader and visionary.
For those wishing to delve deeper into Dr. Pellant's methodologies, or to explore collaboration opportunities for speaking engagements and podcast appearances, visit: www.robertapellant.com.
