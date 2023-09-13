Renova Energy Recognized as a 2023 Platinum Solar Award Winner
A Leading Force in Solar Energy Solutions
We are thrilled to be recognized for our efforts to bring cost saving, sustainable solutions of solar to our desert communities. We remain vigilant and passionate about building a sustainable future.”PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TopSolarCompanies.com proudly announces Renova Energy as one of the esteemed 2023 Platinum Solar Award winners, celebrating the company's outstanding contributions to the advancement of solar solutions and its unwavering dedication to promoting renewable energy practices. Since 2006, Renova Energy has been a trailblazer in the solar energy industry, specializing in designing, permitting, and installing solar energy systems and battery storage solutions.
Renova Energy's commitment to excellence is evident through its use of the best technology and craftsmanship, backed by a knowledgeable team of over 300 employees — a testament to the company's status as a trusted partner for residential and commercial customers throughout California and Arizona desert communities. A second award was given to Renova Energy for the Highest Employee Satisfaction.
As a SunPower Elite Dealer, Renova Energy offers access to the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels, empowering customers to reduce their monthly electric bills while benefiting from the clean, renewable, and reliable energy produced by solar power. The company's expertise in desert solar installations includes specialized products and techniques that combat rapid temperature changes and seasonal effects, ensuring each system maximizes energy production for extended periods. Additionally, RenovaROOFS and RenovaPLUS, divisions of the company, provide essential services such as solar system repair, re-roofing, and maintenance, keeping desert systems operating at top performance.
Renova Energy's impressive portfolio of awards reflects its commitment to excellence and innovation in the solar industry. As the first company to be accredited by NABCEP in 2012 and one of only 11 in the United States, Renova Energy has received numerous accolades from SunPower, including the National Residential Dealer of the Year in 2014, National Commercial Dealer of the Year in 2014, and the National Dealer of the Year in 2022, among others.
Vincent Battaglia, CEO of Renova Energy stated, “We are thrilled to be recognized for our efforts to bring cost saving, sustainable solutions of solar energy to the desert communities we serve. We remain vigilant and passionate about building a sustainable future.”
As a recipient of the 2023 Platinum Solar Award, Renova Energy solidifies its position as a leading force in the renewable energy industry. Their commitment to customer satisfaction, innovation, and outstanding service continues to inspire the adoption of solar solutions and pave the way for a greener and more sustainable world.
About Renova Energy
Since 2006 Renova Energy has been designing, permitting, and installing solar energy systems and back-up storage using the best technology and craftsmanship backed by a knowledgeable team and the experience of SunPower for residential applications throughout California and Arizona desert communities. With SunPower’s credible reputation and recent investment into Renova as part of the company’s Dealer Accelerator Program, this Palm Desert-based solar company has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers’ energy needs.
As a SunPower Elite Dealer, Renova Energy provides access to the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to help reduce monthly electric bills. As desert specialists, the company incorporates specialized products and techniques that combat rapid temperature changes and seasonal effects to ensure each system produces the maximum energy possible for as long as possible. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties. RenovaROOFS and RenovaPLUS, divisions of Renova Energy, add services needed by many residential and commercial customers — the ability to repair or re-roof and the maintenance that keeps desert solar systems producing at top levels.
