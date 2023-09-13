Submit Release
Attorney General Stein Statement on SAFE Child Act Case Win

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein released the following statement applauding the Court of Appeals’ decision to uphold the SAFE Child Act’s lookback window. The provision gave any person who was sexually abused under the age of 18 and was time-barred under the old statute of limitations an additional two years to bring a civil action against their abuser.

“I’m pleased that the court upheld this critical part of the SAFE Child Act, which gave people who were abused as children an opportunity to finally have their day in court. This ability to hold accountable abusers is critical to helping people process traumatic child abuse and recover. I’ll continue to do everything in my power to stand up for victims and survivors of child abuse.”

A copy of the opinion is available here.

