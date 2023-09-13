Underwater Acoustics International, L.L.C. Unveils MapAnalyst™: 2D and 3D Sonar Data Visualization Software for Hydro

3D Underwater Sonar Data of Hydroelectric Dam Intake 3D Underwater Sonar & Above Water LiDAR Data of Hydroelectric Dam Tailrace

UAI Delivers a Enhanced 3D Sonar Data Visualization Software For Hydroelectric Dam Safety Engineers and Hydro Facility Operators

LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Underwater Acoustics International, L.L.C., an industry leader specializing in underwater inspection services tailored to the hydroelectric sector, is proud to introduce MapAnalyst™, an advanced software solution that redefines the visualization of 2D and 3D sonar data. MapAnalyst™ empowers clients to explore and analyze underwater structures with its highly interactive 3D visualization capabilities. Furthermore, MapAnalyst™ seamlessly integrates above-water LiDAR data with underwater 3D imaging, delivering clients a comprehensive spatial understanding of both above and below the water surface.

An Enhanced 3D Sonar Data Visualization Innovation

MapAnalyst™ represents a groundbreaking leap forward in hydroelectric dam inspections through its immersive 3D visualization methodology for sonar data. Engineers, inspectors, and decision-makers can now engage with acquired data, gaining invaluable insights into underwater structures from multiple perspectives. The software's precise 3D measurements and cross-sectional analysis enable clients to pinpoint defects and anomalies with pinpoint accuracy, thereby optimizing maintenance efforts and meeting regulatory reporting mandates.

Empowering Informed Decision-Making

"We are thrilled to introduce MapAnalyst™ to the hydroelectric industry," remarks Alan Day, President of Underwater Acoustics International, L.L.C. "This software equips our clients with an intuitive data visualization toolset, enhancing their ability to make well-informed decisions. It underscores our unwavering commitment to technological innovation and delivering invaluable solutions to our industry partners."

A Comprehensive Spatial Perspective

MapAnalyst™ integrates above-water LiDAR data with underwater 3D visualization, providing clients with a spatial comprehension encompassing both above and below the waterline. This unique feature allows for better context and understanding of inspection results within the broader dam environment. By providing this holistic perspective, MapAnalyst™ enhances risk assessment, supports effective maintenance planning, and fosters a proactive approach to dam management.

Streamlining Efficiency and Accuracy

The integration of advanced visualization with the spatial relationship of above and below-water data streamlines the inspection process. Clients can now assess the entire dam structure with heightened efficiency and accuracy, identifying potential issues and correlations that might have been overlooked previously.

About Underwater Acoustics International, L.L.C.:

Headquartered in Lafayette, LA, Underwater Acoustics International, L.L.C. is a trailblazing company specializing in underwater inspections tailored to the hydroelectric sector. Distinguished by its steadfast dedication to technological innovation, Underwater Acoustics continues to lead the industry, delivering clients high-quality data and actionable insights to support strategic decision-making.