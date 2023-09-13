Lexitas Pharma Services, Inc. Partners With DiagnosTear Ltd. For The Use Of TeaRx™ In Ophthalmic Clinical Trials
TeaRx™ technology will be available to any of Lexitas’ clients conducting ophthalmic trials around the globe
We’re proud to be at the forefront of innovation at Lexitas and we consistently look for new ways to serve our clients and help them meet their clinical endpoints, on time and within budget.”DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lexitas Pharma Services, Inc. (“Lexitas”), an ophthalmic-focused product development organization, today announced that it is entering into a cooperation agreement with DiagnosTear Ltd. (“DiagnosTear”) for the use of the TeaRx™ technology. TeaRx is designed for the identification, diagnosis, adjustment of treatment, and follow up of diseases in the front of the eye by examining the composition of the tear fluid.
Lexitas is one of the largest product development organizations dedicated exclusively to the management of clinical studies in the field of ophthalmology, with employees throughout the US, Canada and Europe, and extensive ophthalmic trial experience that includes posterior and anterior eye studies, as well as gene therapy, rare diseases, and medical devices. Lexitas partners with diverse and innovative companies around the globe to offer various technologies that benefit clients conducting ophthalmic trials.
As part of the cooperation agreement with DiagnosTear, Lexitas will offer the TeaRx™ technology to potential clients who are conducting clinical research trials for the treatment of diseases in the front of the eye. The option to use TeaRx™ will be available to all of Lexitas’ clients.
TeaRx™ technology is a diagnostic platform intended for Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) of ophthalmic pathologies through multi-parameter composition analysis of the tear fluid. The technology is based on a minute sample of tear fluid taken with a unique, single-use, microfluidic tear collection device, followed by a semi-quantitative multi-parameter immunoassay, visual or digital readout and cloud-based analysis providing intuitive interpretation of the results. The whole procedure takes less than 10 minutes, is easy to perform and apart from the hand-held test reader (supplied by DiagnosTear), does not require sophisticated, expensive, or space-consuming instrumentation.
"We continue to develop partnerships that offer innovative solutions to sponsors interested in conducting ophthalmic studies around the world," said Gaurva Bhatnagar, Lexitas’ Sr. Vice President of Strategy. “We’re proud to be at the forefront of innovation at Lexitas. Whether developing a modified NEI grading scale for corneal fluorescein staining or engaging in novel partnerships, we consistently look for new ways to serve our clients and help them meet their clinical endpoints, on time and within budget.”
According to DiagnosTear, the use of the TeaRx™ product in clinical trials may improve the number of recruited patients within these clinical trials. In addition, the TeaRx™ product has the potential to monitor the progress of diseases and support the action of the medical treatment being administered.
About Lexitas Pharma Services, Inc.
Lexitas is a 100%-ophthalmology focused product development organization, helping innovative life sciences companies bring new vision therapies to patients from IND all the way through NDA. We pair world-class ophthalmology clinical expertise with years of experience partnering with highly regarded eye care investigators. Our site management strategies are tailored to the unique requirements of each study, resulting in a track record of stellar performance and exemplary customer satisfaction. For more information, please visit www.lexitas.com.
About DiagnosTear
DiagnosTear is a leading ophthalmic company developing and commercializing disruptive diagnostic solutions for better management of eye diseases. DiagnosTear’s TeaRx™ technology is a diagnostic platform intended for Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) of ophthalmic pathologies through multi-parameter composition analysis of the tear fluid. For more information, please visit https://bio-light.co.il/diagnos-tear/.
