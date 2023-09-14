Coco de Chom is Adding Colors to Vacations with its Exclusive Vacation Edit Collection
Coco De Chom is a handcrafted clothing and accessories brand inspired by the sea, committed to benefiting people and the planet.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adding to the joy of the upcoming vacation season, handcrafted fashion brand Coco de Chom has announced the launch of its newest Vacation Edit Collection, further expanding its revered clothing line and accessories brand. Inspired by the “Sun, Sand & Nature,” this limited-edition assortment radiates the essence of relaxation and rejuvenation, making wearers feel like they are enjoying a never-ending vacation.
Coco de Chom was born in early 2020, during the Covid Era, by the dynamic mother-daughter Duo Hathai and Chom Ta-le. Their shared love for the oceans and the beaches inspired them to create a brand that truly reflects the essence of the sea.
Coco de Chom's Vacation Wear collection is a celebration of comfort and allure. Each article in this exquisite lineup has been handcrafted with sustainable, lightweight fabrics, ensuring to keep individuals cool and at ease, making it an ideal fit for summers and tropical getaways.
Whether it be the beautiful floor-length kaftans, Kimono Robes, Maxi Dresses, or Cozy pants, each piece of the collection has been designed to ensure beachside vacation-wide. Customers have been raving about the newest collection, labeling it as “Simple, Classic and Trendy!”
Explore the “Vacation Edit” collection and other new arrivals by Coco de Chom at https://cocodechom.com/collections/new-arrivals
Coco de Chom is making waves in the market for its eco-friendly and sustainable products, setting it apart from its contemporaries. By opting for a small batch production strategy, the brand has ensured to only produce what is required and when it is required, with minimum wastage of material and resources.
The brand has designed its packaging in a minimalistic manner. Moreover, they consistently research and test new materials to minimize their packaging environmental impacts. To reverse environmental impacts associated with the shipping of products, Coco de Chom offers free carbon-neutral shipping for all online orders. Additionally, the brand's dedication to sustainability extends to future collections, with plans to incorporate responsible fibers like linen, cotton, and viscose and explore renewable energy sources.
“We take sustainability as an opportunity for innovation & creation rather than a constraint”, says Hathai and Chom Ta-le. “We truly believe in becoming the change that we wish to see in the world. Sustainability is not a buzzword for us, but a responsibility to the planet”.
Coco de Chom’s journey towards sustainability is an ongoing learning, adapting, and improving process. They continuously explore new ways to reduce their environmental impact and support sustainable practices.
Making an effort to give back to society, the brand donates a respectable portion of each sale to the Foundation for Children in Thailand to foster essential farming projects to uplift the local communities. This commitment to giving back resonates deeply with the brand's philosophy of positively impacting both people and the planet.
With the launch of their latest collection, “Vacation Edit,” Coco de Chom invites all fashion enthusiasts to join them on this journey of style and sustainability with endless vacation vibes whilst positively impacting the people and the planet.
Learn more at: https://cocodechom.com
About Coco de Chom:
Coco de Chom is a handcrafted fashion brand with an extensive collection of timeless garments and accessories inspired by the ocean and seaside. Founded by the mother-daughter duo Hathai and Chom Ta-le in early 2020, the brand is based in Dallas, Texas. The brand places a heavy focus on creating sustainable products with minimal packaging designs and compliance with environmentally friendly practices like small batch production and carbon-neutral shipping, leaving a positive footprint across the globe.
Media Relations
Coco De Chom
info@cocodechom.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok