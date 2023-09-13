Submit Release
Lisa D. Cook sworn in for her second term as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

September 13, 2023

For release at 10:00 a.m. EDT

Dr. Lisa D. Cook was sworn in for her second term as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on Wednesday. The oath was administered by Chair Jerome H. Powell in the press briefing room of the Board's Martin building.

President Biden renominated Dr. Cook for a full term on May 12, 2023, and she was reconfirmed by the United States Senate on September 6, 2023. Her term as a member of the Board ends on January 31, 2038.

A biography of each Board member is available on the Board's website.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

