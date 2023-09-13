2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon to be held on 3 December

MACAU, September 13 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and the General Association of Athletics of Macau (AGAM), the 2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon will take place on 3 December (Sunday), and the Organizing Committee held a press conference today (13 September) to announce the details and registration arrangements for the event. The press conference was attended by Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Francis Lui, Vice Chairman of GEG; Chan Pou Sin, Vice President of AGAM; and Allen Lau and Christine Lam, Vice Presidents of the Sports Bureau; and Ted Chan, Chief Financial Officer of Galaxy Entertainment Group.

GEG joining Macao International Marathon as an organizer

The Macao International Marathon has reached its 42nd year this year. The event was title sponsored by GEG over the past 19 years and, as negotiated among the Sports Bureau, GEG and AGAM, the 2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon will be jointly organized by the three parties with the costs borne by GEG.

Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau, believes with the cooperation of these three parties, the Macao International Marathon this year will be even more successful, attract more overseas runners to participate, and will continue to be a representative and appealing sporting event in the city by exerting a positive impact on the social benefits and the growth of related industries and economy. He also thanked GEG for their generous investment in the event and the local sports industry over the years, AGAM for their efforts in organizing the event, all different sectors of society and government departments for their assistance, and long-distance runners for their support.

Ted Chan, Chief Financial Officer of Galaxy Entertainment Group, said GEG is honored and thrilled to be one of the organizers of the “Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon,” continuing to support this highly-anticipated annual international marathon race in an innovative and more comprehensive approach. As usual, GEG will meticulously plan and organize an array of related and extended activities to further enrich the marathon race, in hopes of driving forward the “1+4” adequate diversification development strategy.

Chan Pou Sin, Vice President of AGAM, noted that attaching great importance to the largest annual track event in the city, the association has started early preparations for the racecourses featured in the event as well as a series of relevant training initiatives, including staff selection and recruitment, task training, and course measurement, in a bid to enhance the preparations and arrangements for the event this year.

Organization of the event to be continually optimized

Places available for the Macao International Marathon this year include 1,400 for the marathon, 4,800 for the half marathon and 5,800 for the mini marathon. The races will start at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, with the marathon and half marathon races starting at 6 a.m. and the mini marathon race starting at 6:15 a.m.

To create better race conditions and experiences for participants, the Organizing Committee has been striving to optimize and perfect the organization of the Macao International Marathon by adequately adjusting and enhancing the event rundown and content. New elements have been added to the racecourse design this year and the marathon, half marathon and mini marathon courses this year will all pass through the Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort and the Cotai Strip, whereas the marathon course will continue to run through the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge and the Sai Van Bridge.

Registration to start on 16 and 17 September

The event this year will once again open for registration on two separate dates with the marathon and the half marathon open for registration starting 9 a.m. on 16 September (Saturday) and the mini marathon starting 9 a.m. on 17 September (Sunday). Anyone interested can register through the event’s website at www.macaomarathon.com or the ‘Macao International Marathon’ mobile application. Places are limited for each category and registration will be closed when all places are filled.

All would-be participants are required to have an online personal account for the ‘Macao International Marathon’ or ‘Macao International 10K’, and those without such an account can create a new one immediately. Upon successfully opening an account, participants can log in to the system for online registration during the registration period. Participants with an existing account should prepare their personal information, including an electronic copy of their identification document and their General Association of Athletics of Macau membership card for the current year (if applicable) for registration. Participants who have already opened their personal account online but have forgotten their username and password can reset their password. Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay cards, MPay, BOC Mobile Banking Macau, UnionPay Online Pay and Alipay China are accepted for registration fee payment.

Participants may collect their number bib, timing chip, and the notes to participants on M/F of Broadway Macau™ between 29 November and 2 December by presenting their registration receipt and identification document.

Participants are also reminded to carefully read the regulations, understand the racecourse, and are advised to prepare and practise for the event based on their own physical condition. For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaomarathon.com or the ‘Macao International Marathon’ mobile application or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.