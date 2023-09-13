Gorilla Technology Group Partners with Latin-American Security and Defense Solutions Provider Protactics

Partnership creates opportunities to further expand Gorilla’s global footprint to LATAM

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ("Gorilla") (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global provider of AI-based edge video analytics, IoT technologies, and security convergence, today announced its partnership with Protactics, a Colombian-based enterprise that specializes in integral solutions and technology for state-of-the-art security and defense equipment in Latin America.



The partnership, agreed upon in July 2023, will provide Protactics with rights to provide sales and support for Gorilla’s wide array of AI-based Video Analytics and Security Convergence solutions in certain Latin American markets, including Colombia, Mexico & Venezuela. Protactics will also purchase Gorilla’s solutions to provide customer demonstrations and training for their team of experts.

Bolstered with Gorilla’s unique and ground-breaking smart and safe city solutions, Protactics plans to expand further in the Region, with a wider focus on the greater Latin American market.

"The partnership is a resounding win for both Protactics and Gorilla. We believe this collaboration will expedite the adoption of AI & Cybersecurity solutions in Latin America,” said William Addison, Vice President, EMEA, Gorilla Technology. "With our shared values of providing superior technology to enhance safety and security, we are excited to drive innovation and create a lasting relationship with Protactics to positively impact Latin America's rapidly evolving technological landscape.”

COO of Protactics, Juan Arango, said, "We are confident that Protactics and Gorilla together are poised to redefine Security, Defense and Smart Cities, across Latin America. This strategic partnership underscores our steadfast dedication to pioneering solutions, unleashing the full potential of AI and Cybersecurity throughout the region, ushering in a safer and technologically advanced era."

"The partnership with Protatics emboldens our resolve to grow Gorilla further with our global expansion strategy,” said Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of Gorilla Technology. “This partnership gives us even further reach into markets with massive potential as they begin to digitalize and implement smart and safe city solutions. We have no doubt that by collaborating with our new partner, we will provide exceptional deployments across Latin America to create sustainable solutions that protect communities and boost economies.”

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

"Empowering Your Tomorrow"

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla provides a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education.

The Company’s vision is to empower a connected tomorrow through innovative and transformative technologies. Gorilla envisions a world where seamless connectivity transcends boundaries, enriching lives, industries, and societies.

Gorilla’s commitment is to lead the way in pioneering cutting-edge solutions that bridge gaps, foster collaboration and inspire progress. By relentlessly pushing the boundaries of technology, the Company aims to create an ecosystem where individuals, businesses and communities thrive in an era of digital empowerment.

Through continuous innovation, ethical practices and a steadfast dedication to quality, Gorilla strives to shape a future where every interaction, transaction, and experience is enhanced by the power of technology.

For more information go to Gorilla-Technology.com.

About Protactics

Headquartered in Bogota, Colombia, Protactics provides one-of-a-kind security and defense equipment. With product offerings in cybersecurity, smart law enforcement, non-invasive inspection systems, end-to-end encryption storage and data, contraband detection, and biometric fever screening, Protactics enables government agencies to enhance security and defense.

For more information go to protactics.com.co

