Excellence in Space-Based Connectivity award winners revealed at World Satellite Business Week

The recipients of the prestigious Excellence in Space-based Connectivity Awards 2023 were revealed during the 26th World Satellite Business Week in Paris, where more than 230 executive speakers and 500 space industry organizations gathered from over 50 countries for networking and knowledge-sharing.

Paris, Washington D.C., Montreal, Yokohama, Sydney, Wednesday 13th September 2023

The Excellence in Space-based Connectivity Awards marked the mid-way point for this year’s World Satellite Business Week, with winning companies unveiled across four categories focusing on space-based connectivity. The flagship space sector event attracts over 1,400 executives each year to Paris and is organized by Euroconsult, the leading global strategy consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in the space and satellite markets.

The prestigious set of awards aims to recognize and celebrate outstanding businesses working to deliver satellite communications and connectivity, with successful recipients selected by an international judging panel that are tasked with assessing a plethora of rigorous criteria, including innovation levels, management style, financial results and overall business impact.

As with previous years, the winners collected their awards in front of an audience of their peers at World Satellite Business Week, an event taking place for the 26th year and boasting attendance from over 400 global space businesses.

This year’s space-based connectivity winners were honored across four different categories:

- Eutelsat and OneWeb secured the Strategic Partnership of the Year

This exciting transaction created a combined fleet that could use large geostationary satellites to provide more capacity to specific regions, while leveraging smaller LEO satellites for lower-latency services globally. It has enabled jointly created growth plans, such as the selection of a manufacturer for OneWeb’s second generation.

“We are honored to receive the Strategic Partnership of the Year award, recognizing that, together, Eutelsat and OneWeb represent a unique proposition in our industry. By combining the strengths of LEO constellations and GEO assets we are able to deliver unmatched solutions to our customers, thereby seizing the significant growth opportunity in connectivity while creating value for our shareholders through material synergies. Our customers are increasingly seeking GEO/LEO offerings, validating our vision every day, and driving us to support their needs across an ever-wider range of applications. We are grateful for the unwavering support and vision of the strategic shareholders of both Eutelsat and OneWeb: the LEO/GEO combination is truly a game changer for our industry, and a significant milestone in the journey towards a more connected world.”

-Jean Hubert, Chief Strategy and Resources Officer at Eutelsat

“I am delighted to accept this award which recognises the industry impact of our collaboration with Eutelsat. Our customers are looking to satellite connectivity as a solution for an expanding range of use cases and demand for a hybrid offering is continuing to grow. Our partnership is already delivering benefits today for our customers bringing the best of our GEO and LEO networks to meet their needs. We are hugely excited about our partnership as well as hopeful for our shared future and how we can continue to innovate, and importantly be a key driver of our customers success.”

-Stephen Beynon, Chief Commercial Officer at OneWeb

Kacific collected the Universal Broadband Award

Satellite operator Kacific transforms the lives of both underserved and completely unserved communities with affordable pay-as-you-go broadband services. In the three years since commencing delivery, the company has significantly grown its users across 25 countries and is the largest Ka-band satellite operator in Asia Pacific, connecting 18,000 schools, 11,500 healthcare clinics, dispensaries, and hospitals. Having reduced the price per GB and cost per terminal by at least 50%, exceeding targets set by organizations like UNESCO, the company is now focused on the launch of its next satellite to expand its reach.

“We are honoured to receive Euroconsult’s 2023 Universal Broadband Award, acknowledging our efforts to transform global connectivity, especially in underserved and unserved regions. As Asia-Pacific's leading Ka-band satellite operator, with broadband coverage across 25 nations, we prioritise adaptation and innovation. Through our pioneering franchise retail model, we have facilitated affordable and accessible internet services, thereby disrupting the value chain. Our per GB cost is less than 2% of Gross National Income per capita, well below the affordability targets of ITU and UNESCO. Embracing ‘The Heart of Broadband’ tagline, we’re committed to empowering, connecting, and uplifting those in need.”

-Christian Patouraux, CEO, at Kacific Broadband Satellites

Starlink secured the Global Satellite Business of the Year Award

Collecting their second World Satellite Business Week award in a row, Starlink has gone from strength to strength over the past twelve months, increasing their number of satellites in orbit to around 4,500. The company has solidified its position globally as the first and largest satellite constellation to use low Earth orbit for the delivery of broadband internet to end-users around the world for streaming, video calls and much more.

“I am honored to accept this award on behalf of the entire SpaceX team. Less than three years ago, we set out to bridge the digital divide with fast, reliable, and affordable internet around the world. To do so, we are working with individuals, school districts, tribal governments, disaster relief agencies, businesses large and small, and telecommunications companies across the globe to help complement their existing connectivity options. Improving digital connectivity, especially in the hardest to reach areas of the world, is what drives our team every day and we look forward to continuing to grow our impact globally to keep shrinking the divide in the years to come.”

-Chad Gibbs, VP, Starlink Business Operations

MEASAT won the Regional Satcom Operator of the Year Award

Focused on emerging global markets, MEASAT is a supplier of communication and video services to leading broadcasters, Direct-To-Home (DTH) platforms and telecom operators. Amongst other highlights this year, the company rolled out a portable satellite service enabling oil and gas engineers to complete complex installations in remote sites with greater efficiency and supplied complimentary high-speed broadband services to benefit more than 200 schoolchildren. The Malaysian firm covers 130 countries, representing 80% of the world’s population across Asia, Africa, Australia and Europe.

MEASAT is deeply honoured to be recognised by World Satellite Business Week with the Regional Satcom Operator of the Year Award 2023 - the third time we have been bestowed by WSBW. This is an acknowledgement of the team’s hard work that has benefited clients, communities, and the countries in which we operate. We will continue leveraging the latest technologies to innovate solutions for enterprise clients, bridge the digital divide in unconnected communities and enable the rural digital economy - beginning at home in Malaysia and expanding to serve regional needs.

-Yau Chyong Lim, MEASAT’s Chief Operating Officer

Wednesday’s announcements have set the stage nicely for the second batch of Annual Awards for Excellence to be presented on Friday, this time celebrating outstanding performance in the field of Earth Observation.

Friday will also see the announcement of the winner of the highly anticipated Finspace startup pitch competition, won last year by The Exploration Company in the SatCom and Connectivity category, and Miratlas in the Satellite Imagery and Analytics category.

