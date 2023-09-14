Apheresis Market to Witness Robust Growth of US$ 6,551.3 Million By 2031 | Top 5 Players Accounted for 55% of Revenue
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global apheresis market size was at US$ 3,029.2 million in 2022 and is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 6,551.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The exponential rise in the global apheresis market is due to the rising need for plasma-derived products, improvements in apheresis technology, and the increasing frequency of chronic diseases globally. The main end-users of apheresis devices, blood banks, and hospitals, held around 75% of the market share in 2022 due to the strong demand for blood products.
The increasing demand for plasma-derived products, which made up almost 60% in 2022 is the major factor influencing this expansion. The demand for blood products like plasma and platelets is anticipated to increase further due to the aging population, which the United Nations estimates will total 1.5 billion by 2050, and rising healthcare costs, which the World Bank estimates reached $8.7 trillion in 2020.
Various medical diseases can now be effectively treated with therapeutic apheresis, opening up a sizable window for commercial expansion. Additionally, receiving attention as a potential treatment for severe COVID-19 instances is therapeutic apheresis. Therapeutic apheresis has been found to lessen the severity and duration of symptoms in critically ill patients, according to preliminary investigations. The growing demand for therapeutic apheresis as a COVID-19 therapy option may further promote market expansion.
The worldwide apheresis industry has begun to experience a strong trend toward automation and technical development. Automation has improved apheresis machine efficiency, accuracy, and safety, which has resulted in a rise in the use of these devices. This tendency is particularly pronounced in wealthy nations with strong adoption rates for healthcare IT. The global healthcare IT industry is anticipated to reach $540 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.8%, according to a report by Astute Analytica.
Blood Collection Center Contribute More Than 50% of Revenue Share
The blood collection centers segment holds the largest share of 68.1% of the market. The expanding need for blood products, the incidence of chronic diseases, and the rising cost of healthcare are all factors in this market's domination. For instance, the WHO estimates that by 2050, chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and respiratory ailments will be responsible for 86 percent of the 90 million annual deaths, a startling increase of 90 percent in absolute numbers since 2019.
Government programs to encourage blood donation, rising levels of automation in blood collection facilities, and increased public awareness of the value of blood donation are all projected to contribute to the segment's continued expansion.
Apheresis Disposables Generate 79.2% of Revenue Share
With 79.2% of the market, the apheresis disposables segment has the largest market share. This dominance is largely attributable to the frequent usage of disposables, including tube sets, needles, and filters, during every apheresis session. As they simplify the procedure, lower the danger of contamination, and increase patient safety, disposable apheresis kits are becoming common.
The segment is forecast to witness the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, primarily as a result of developments in disposables that have increased user-friendliness, efficiency, and safety.
North America Contributed to the Highest Revenue Share
North America accounts for the highest proportion of the global apheresis market. In 2022, the US was the dominant country. The strong position of the North America market is mostly attributed to the high illness prevalence and the vast population of people who can afford the expensive apheresis treatment.
The market is expanding due to the rising prevalence of various blood-related diseases such as cancer, neurological disorders, metabolic diseases, and kidney diseases. One person in the United States will be diagnosed with blood cancer on average every three minutes in 2021, according to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). Leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma new cases made up 9.8% of the 1,898,160 new cancer cases identified in the U.S. in 2021. The market under study is expanding due to the rising prevalence of the target disorders.
The demand for apheresis is rising as a result of the country's expanding reimbursement regulations for apheresis procedures and technologies. For instance, the United Healthcare Group published the UnitedHealthcare Commercial Medica Policy in January 2022. This document outlines the medical policy for apheresis procedures, which are used for a variety of purposes other than the collection or harvesting of stem cells for bone marrow/stem cell transplantation.
Top 5 Players Accounted for 55% of Revenue Share
The top five corporations controlled roughly 55% of the market in 2022, indicating that there is now intense competition among international and regional players. Due to the significant R&D expenditures made by these businesses, recent developments in automation, data analysis, and integration with electronic health record (EHR) systems have emerged as major trends reshaping the sector.
Leading Market Players Include
• Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.
• B. Braun Melsungen AG
• Baxter International Inc.
• Cerus Corporation
• Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
• Haemonetics Corporation
• Kaneka Corporation
• Kawasumi Laboratories Inc
• Nikkiso Co., Ltd.
• Terumo BCT, Inc
• Fresenius Kabi
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global apheresis market segmentation focuses on Product, Type, Procedure, Technology, End User, and Region.
By Product
• Apheresis Disposables
• Apheresis Devices
By Type
• Plasmapheresis
• Plateletpheresis
• Erythrocytapheresis
• Leukapheresis
• Photopheresis
• Other
By Procedure
• Automated blood collection (Donor Apheresis)
• Therapeutic Apheresis
By Technology
• Centrifugation
• Membrane Separation
• Selective Adsorption
By End User
• Hospital
• Blood Collection Center
By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
