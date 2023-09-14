X-Ray Food Inspection Equipment Market to Generate Revenue of 2,741.3 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global x-ray food inspection equipment market revenue was US$ 1,443.1 million in 2022 and is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 2,741.3 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.39% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Due to rising consumer concerns about food safety, rising demand for premium processed and packaged foods, and strict government restrictions on food quality, the global X-ray food inspection equipment market is expanding at a steady rate. The expansion is being driven by advanced X-ray inspection and its essential part in modernizing food safety, improving compliance, and preserving customer trust.
The development in demand for processed and packaged foods drives the global market growth. By 2030, the processed foods market will be worth US$ 1.57 trillion. Manufacturers are under pressure to guarantee that their goods meet safety standards and regulatory requirements as the market for processed and packaged meals continues to expand. For instance, 337 food recalls affecting over 25 million units of food occurred in the United States in 2022. With extra losses in sales, legal costs, and brand harm, the direct costs of these recalls were estimated at US$ 10 billion. Food producers may lower the likelihood of recalls, safeguard their brands, and guarantee consumer safety by investing in cutting-edge X-ray food inspection technology.
Many governments across the world are tightening rules and imposing severe penalties on businesses owing to the rising incidence of food poisoning, which is fueling the market's expansion. For instance, in 2022, the United States experienced 48 million episodes of food poisoning, 128,000 hospitalizations, and 3,000 deaths. Out of those cases, 12,000 persons perished from food poisoning caused by Salmonella, 7,000 by Listeria, and 6,000 by Campylobacter.
Dairy Products Attain 22.5% of the Market Revenue Share
Dairy products generate 22.5% of total revenue in the X-ray food inspection equipment market. The segment is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
This market's expansion is linked to the increased demand for dairy products worldwide, which is being fueled by an expanding global population and rising disposable income. For instance, the OECD projects that over the next ten years, the global per capita consumption of fresh dairy products will rise by 1.0% per year.
However, dairy products also have a high perishability and contamination risk. Dairy products can contain impurities, including metal, glass, and plastic, which can be found using X-ray inspection devices to ensure their safety and quality. The demand for efficient inspection systems is anticipated to increase along with the demand for dairy products.
Package Inspection Segment Account for About 17% of Market Revenue Share
The package inspection category currently dominates the worldwide X-ray food inspection equipment market and is anticipated to maintain its position throughout the forecast period, accounting for more than 17% of the market's revenue. Due to their convenience, long shelf life, and portion control, packaged foods are becoming more and more popular with consumers, which has led to their domination.
The demand for sophisticated package inspection technology has increased as a result of the requirement to guarantee the safety and quality of packaged goods. The demand for package inspection equipment is anticipated to increase further as packaged goods continue to gain popularity across the globe.
Asia Pacific Contribute About 34% Revenue Share of the Market
Asia Pacific, which now holds a market revenue share of over 34%, has experienced substantial expansion in the global X-Ray Food Inspection Equipment market. This dominance can be linked to a number of elements, such as the quickly growing food processing sector, rising consumer demand for packaged and processed foods, and rising consumer awareness of food safety laws. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expanding mostly due to China and India.
Strict food safety standards put in place by the Chinese government have increased demand for cutting-edge food inspection technology, driving market growth. A World Health Organization (WHO) study found that 90 million individuals in China have foodborne illnesses each year, which result in 40,000 fatalities. The use of packaged foods, drinks, and dairy products is driving India's food processing industry's 11% CAGR growth.
Due to the growing population, rising disposable income, and shifting customer preferences, the food processing business has boomed throughout the Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific, the food processing sector is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2021 and 2026, reaching a market value of US$ 1.7 trillion by that year, according to a report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Due to this expansion, there is now a greater need for cutting-edge food inspection tools to guarantee the safety and caliber of processed meals.
Competitive Landscape
Several significant market competitors, including Smiths Detection, Eagle Product Inspection, Anritsu Infivis, METTLER TOLEDO, and Loma Systems, consistently innovate and make technological improvements, which are largely responsible for the current industry environment's intense competition.
The majority of these firms place a greater emphasis on providing complex and cutting-edge solutions in order to guarantee food quality and safety and to survive in the fiercely competitive industry.
List of Prominent Players
• Anritsu
• Dylog Hi-Tech
• Loma Systems
• Ishida
• SesotecGmbH
• Thermofisher
• Shimadzu
• DanDongHuari
• Aolong Group
• Nordson Corporation
• Other major players
Segmentation Outline
The global X-ray food inspection equipment market segmentation focuses on Type, Material, Application, Number of lanes, Food Modality, Sales Channel, and Region.
By Type
• Unpackaged Product Testing Equipment
• Packaged Product Testing Equipment
• Bulk Product Testing Equipment
By Material
• Cartons Boxes
• Pouches/Bags/Films/Foils
• Plastic Bottles/Cans/Jars
By Application
• Confectionery and Cereals
• Meat and Sausage Products
• Dairy Products
• Canning Industry
• Bakery Products
• Baby food
• Others
By Number of Lane
• Single Lane
• Multi-Lane
By Food Modality
• Foreign Material
• Seal Integrity
• Package Inspection
• Check weighing
• Meat Grading
• Missing Components
• Void Detection
• Portion Control
• Food Sorting
• others
By Sales Channel
• Suppliers
• Manufacturers
• Wholesalers
• Others
By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
