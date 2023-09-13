US LV Inverters Market in Oil & Gas Industry to Surpass at a Market Size of US$ 1,164.1 Mn By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐨𝐰 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 (𝐋𝐕) 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 in oil & gas market is expected to surpass a revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟏𝟔𝟒.𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏 from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕𝟏𝟗.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐. The market is projected to grow a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟓% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The low voltage (LV) inverters market in oil and gas industry in the United States has seen tremendous change and is now valued at US$ 759.3 million as of 2023. The proliferation of renewable energy projects, improvements in drilling and extraction technology, and a focus on reducing power usage and increasing energy efficiency in oil and gas operations are all to blame for this massive surge.
The shift to a low-carbon future presents LV inverters with numerous opportunities to make it easier to integrate renewable energy sources into oil and gas operations. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global oil and gas industry was responsible for 15% of all carbon dioxide emissions in 2022. Major oil and gas corporations in the U.S. have responded by setting challenging goals to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The achievement of these goals is anticipated to be greatly aided by the incorporation of renewable energy into oil and gas operations.
LV inverters are likely to witness high demand due to the increased use of renewable energy in the oil & gas industry. A market study indicates that during the next five years, the oil and gas industry in the United States will grow its capacity for renewable energy by about 40%. The use of LV inverters is required to transform the variable direct current (DC) output from solar panels and wind turbines into a stable alternating current (AC) appropriate for industrial use to implement renewable energy in oil and gas operations.
The market will rise owing to an increase in the use of these smart LV inverters in the oil & gas sector by businesses looking to take advantage of these gadgets' offers. According to recent market research by Astute Analytica, the U.S. LV inverters market for the oil and gas industry is anticipated to experience high growth in the adoption of smart inverters due to the growing focus on energy consumption optimization and boosting operational efficiency. In the U.S. oil & gas sector, smart inverters made up around 30% of the market for LV inverters overall in 2022. By 2027, this number is anticipated to rise to about 45%, with a CAGR of almost 12% throughout that time.
𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝟔𝟔% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
In 2022, the centrifugal pumps generated about 66.5% of the market share and are the most common type of pump. The segment is expected to witness a huge growth rate of 5.7% during the forecast period.
Factors including the rising demand for effective fluid transport, the increase in production levels, and the continued construction of oil and gas infrastructure all contribute to this trend.
The need for centrifugal pumps with LV inverters is expected to rise as oil and gas operations necessitate the movement of enormous amounts of fluid over enormous distances, spurring the market's expansion.
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The indoor market held a sizeable 76% share of the US LV inverters market in 2022. The segment growth is anticipated to maintain a healthy CAGR of 6%. The demand for dependable power solutions in the oil and gas industry and the desire to reduce operational risks are leading to the preference for indoor substations.
The use of indoor substations guarantees a more secure operating environment and decreases downtime caused by weather-related disturbances. Consequently, the demand for interior substations outfitted with LV inverters is anticipated to stay strong as the oil and gas industry works to improve operational dependability and efficiency.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨
The development of the next generation of LV inverters, which are more effective, dependable, and versatile than ever before, has been spearheaded by domestic enterprises, who have been at the forefront of LV inverter innovation in the U.S.
ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Danfoss, among other major market participants, have kept releasing new LV inverter models with improved digital controls, remote monitoring capabilities, and higher conversion efficiency.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞
• ABB Ltd.
• Eaton Corporation PLC
• Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
• Hitachi,
• Hyosung Corporation
• Inovance Technology Europe GmbH
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
• Powell Industries Inc.
• Schneider Electric SE
• Siemens AG
• Toshiba Corporation
• Other Prominent Player
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐕 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐚𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬.
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Upstream Operations
o Gas Lift
o Gas Gathering
o Reinjection of Gas for Pressure Maintenance
o Electric Submersible
o Chemical Reinjection
o Others
• Midstream Operations
o Gas Processing Operations
o Transmission and Distribution System
o Reducing the Gas Volume for Shipments or Storage
o Transportation and Storage of Petroleum & Petrochemical Products
o Others
• Downstream Operations
o Heat Trains
o Oil Transfer
o Treating Cooling Water in the Processes
o Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬
• Outdoor
• Indoor
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬
• Centrifugal Pumps
• Reciprocating Pumps
• Positive Displacement Pumps
o Piston Pumps (Lift, Force Pump)
o Rotary pumps (Coil, Gear or Wing Pump)
o Diaphragm Pumps
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬
• Positive Displacement Compressor
o Reciprocating Compressor (Diaphragm, Double and Single Acting)
o Rotary Compressor (Lobe, Screw, Liquid Ring, Scroll, Vane)
• Dynamic Compressor
o Centrifugal Compressor
o Axial Flow Compressor
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Oil and Gas
• Mining and Aggregate
• Chemical and Petrochemical
• Hoisting Machinery
• Others
