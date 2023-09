US LV Inverters Market in Oil & Gas Industry to Surpass at a Market Size of US$ 1,164.1 Mn By 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ๐”๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‹๐จ๐ฐ ๐•๐จ๐ฅ๐ญ๐š๐ ๐ž (๐‹๐•) ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ in oil & gas market is expected to surpass a revenue of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ,๐Ÿ๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ from ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ– ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ. The market is projected to grow a ๐‚๐€๐†๐' ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ".๐Ÿ"% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ' ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ'๐Ÿ. The low voltage (LV) inverters market in oil and gas industry in the United States has seen tremendous change and is now valued at US$ 759.3 million as of 2023. The proliferation of renewable energy projects, improvements in drilling and extraction technology, and a focus on reducing power usage and increasing energy efficiency in oil and gas operations are all to blame for this massive surge.The shift to a low-carbon future presents LV inverters with numerous opportunities to make it easier to integrate renewable energy sources into oil and gas operations. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global oil and gas industry was responsible for 15% of all carbon dioxide emissions in 2022. Major oil and gas corporations in the U.S. have responded by setting challenging goals to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The achievement of these goals is anticipated to be greatly aided by the incorporation of renewable energy into oil and gas operations.LV inverters are likely to witness high demand due to the increased use of renewable energy in the oil & gas industry. A market study indicates that during the next five years, the oil and gas industry in the United States will grow its capacity for renewable energy by about 40%. The use of LV inverters is required to transform the variable direct current (DC) output from solar panels and wind turbines into a stable alternating current (AC) appropriate for industrial use to implement renewable energy in oil and gas operations.The market will rise owing to an increase in the use of these smart LV inverters in the oil & gas sector by businesses looking to take advantage of these gadgets' offers. According to recent market research by Astute Analytica, the U.S. LV inverters market for the oil and gas industry is anticipated to experience high growth in the adoption of smart inverters due to the growing focus on energy consumption optimization and boosting operational efficiency. In the U.S. oil & gas sector, smart inverters made up around 30% of the market for LV inverters overall in 2022. By 2027, this number is anticipated to rise to about 45%, with a CAGR of almost 12% throughout that time.๐‚๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฌ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐€๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ”% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žIn 2022, the centrifugal pumps generated about 66.5% of the market share and are the most common type of pump. The segment is expected to witness a huge growth rate of 5.7% during the forecast period.Factors including the rising demand for effective fluid transport, the increase in production levels, and the continued construction of oil and gas infrastructure all contribute to this trend.The need for centrifugal pumps with LV inverters is expected to rise as oil and gas operations necessitate the movement of enormous amounts of fluid over enormous distances, spurring the market's expansion.๐ˆ๐ง๐๐จ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐ฎ๐›๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐€๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐š๐ง ๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žThe indoor market held a sizeable 76% share of the US LV inverters market in 2022. The segment growth is anticipated to maintain a healthy CAGR of 6%. The demand for dependable power solutions in the oil and gas industry and the desire to reduce operational risks are leading to the preference for indoor substations.The use of indoor substations guarantees a more secure operating environment and decreases downtime caused by weather-related disturbances. The use of indoor substations guarantees a more secure operating environment and decreases downtime caused by weather-related disturbances. Consequently, the demand for interior substations outfitted with LV inverters is anticipated to stay strong as the oil and gas industry works to improve operational dependability and efficiency.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐'๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จThe development of the next generation of LV inverters, which are more effective, dependable, and versatile than ever before, has been spearheaded by domestic enterprises, who have been at the forefront of LV inverter innovation in the U.S.ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Danfoss, among other major market participants, have kept releasing new LV inverter models with improved digital controls, remote monitoring capabilities, and higher conversion efficiency. โ€ข ABB Ltd.โ€ข Eaton Corporation PLCโ€ข Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.โ€ข Hitachi,โ€ข Hyosung Corporationโ€ข Inovance Technology Europe GmbHโ€ข Mitsubishi Electric Corporationโ€ข Powell Industries Inc.โ€ข Schneider Electric SEโ€ข Siemens AGโ€ข Toshiba Corporationโ€ข Other Prominent Player๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐"๐ก๐ž ๐"๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐'๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‹๐• ๐ข๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐จ๐ข๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐š๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐'๐ฎ๐›๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฌ, ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ.๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Upstream Operationso Gas Lifto Gas Gatheringo Reinjection of Gas for Pressure Maintenanceo Electric Submersibleo Chemical Reinjectiono Othersโ€ข Midstream Operationso Gas Processing Operationso Transmission and Distribution Systemo Reducing the Gas Volume for Shipments or Storageo Transportation and Storage of Petroleum & Petrochemical Productso Othersโ€ข Downstream Operationso Heat Trainso Oil Transfero Treating Cooling Water in the Processeso Others๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ฎ๐›๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌโ€ข Outdoorโ€ข Indoor๐๐ฒ ๐๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฌโ€ข Centrifugal Pumpsโ€ข Reciprocating Pumpsโ€ข Positive Displacement Pumpso Piston Pumps (Lift, Force Pump)o Rotary pumps (Coil, Gear or Wing Pump)o Diaphragm Pumpsโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌโ€ข Positive Displacement Compressoro Reciprocating Compressor (Diaphragm, Double and Single Acting)o Rotary Compressor (Lobe, Screw, Liquid Ring, Scroll, Vane)โ€ข Dynamic Compressoro Centrifugal Compressoro Axial Flow Compressorโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌโ€ข Oil and Gasโ€ข Mining and Aggregateโ€ข Chemical and Petrochemicalโ€ข Hoisting Machineryโ€ข Others We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.