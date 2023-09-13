Under the patronage of Egypt’s Ministry of Trade & Industry, the Cairo International WoodShow is now gearing up for its 8th edition set for 7 - 10 December 2023

CAIRO, EGYPT, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To bring together top players in the North African wood and woodworking industry

Cairo WoodShow returns for its eighth run in December

Under the patronage of Egypt’s Ministry of Trade & Industry, the Cairo International Wood and Woodworking Machinery Exhibition is now gearing up for its eighth edition set for 7 to 10 December 2023 at the Cairo International Convention Centre to showcase yet again the superior innovation and excellent craftsmanship offered by the region’s leading companies in the wood and woodworking machinery sector.

The four-day Cairo WoodShow, North Africa’s only dedicated business-to-business meeting place for wood experts and enthusiasts, gathers over 9,000 specialized visitors and 162 exhibitors from 69 different countries around the world. It serves as a premier platform for local and international building material suppliers, dealers, and distributors, furniture and machinery manufacturers, architects, interior designers, contractors, developers, and construction companies to not only share knowledge and expertise but to engage in collaborative and investment opportunities for the further growth of the industry as well.

According to “Wood Products Global Market Report 2023,” the global wood products market grew from $696.78 billion in 2022 to $748.01 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. It is predicted to go up to $964.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

“The wood products manufacturing market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries,” the report said, noting that the recovering commodity prices are to be a significant factor driving this growth. “Greater economic growth is likely to drive public and private investments, joint ventures, foreign direct investments in the end-user markets, thereby driving the market during the forecast periods,” it added.

This rise in the number of public-private partnerships, along with the proliferation of so-called green buildings and the increasing demand for sophisticated infrastructure, has brought about the recent construction boom, which in turn has fuelled the growth of the wood and woodworking machinery industries.

The report on Egypt’s construction industry by Mordor Intelligence said that there is a projected increase in the country’s construction market size from $46.85 billion in 2023 to $70.09 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 8.39% during the same five-year period. In addition, it said the industry accounts for 14% of Egypt’s GDP, which is the biggest sectoral percentage.

These developments bode well for Egypt’s wood market, especially that it is one of the most important industrial sectors in the country, as shown by its number of furniture factories and workshops reaching about 140,000, and direct and indirect workers as many as 440,000 and 460,000, respectively.

Hossam Kobaisi, Director General of Strategic Exhibitions & Conferences (Egypt), the organizers of the Cairo WoodShow, reiterated the value that the event has brought to both its visitors and exhibitors, and how it has grown into a vital platform that continues to propel the growth of the wood and woodworking machinery sectors in the North African region.

“The 8th edition of Cairo WoodShow will carry on with its fundamental role of offering its participants with the premier opportunity to connect with industry experts, have access to the latest trends, technologies, and products, and showcase their offerings and facilitate on-site business transactions. It is truly an international event that will not only create a conducive environment for networking but for establishing meaningful connections to enhance business prospects as well,” Al Kobaisi said. “Cairo WoodShow 2023 will build upon the success of its previous editions and will aim to surpass expectations to position itself as one of the leading shows in the sector globally.”

Cairo WoodShow will also be co-located with the first edition of the International Glass Manufacturing Show, which will feature high-tech machinery, digitalization, and automation in the glass industry.

-30-