Digital Language Learning Market is Estimated to Hit a Market Size of US$ 89.53 Billion By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 revenue was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟎.𝟑𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to surpass a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖𝟗.𝟓𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟕.𝟗% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The usage of digital frameworks is increasing, there is a greater emphasis on learning new languages, and technology advancements have all contributed to the outstanding growth trajectory of the global digital language learning market. English remains the most popular language to learn on digital platforms. Duolingo, Babbel, and Rosetta Stone are a few of the well-known language-learning applications.
The widespread use of cell phones, which are currently owned by more than 4.7 billion people worldwide and are supposedly used by 43% of them to learn a language, is important within this digital framework. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated this trend as educational institutions quickly shifted to online instruction in 2020. Digital language platforms as a result saw a huge uptick, with some experiencing a 200% increase in new registrations just in the first quarter, including Duolingo and Babbel.
Government initiatives have had a significant role in determining the direction of the global digital language learning market. For example, India started the "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" program to encourage multilingualism and the use of digital tools. Regional language acquisition in the nation reportedly increased by 25% after its implementation. In November 2021, a smartphone app called Bhasha Sangam was also introduced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This assists learners in learning common usage words in 22 different languages. Multibhashi, an app chosen by myGov following a competition, created the app.
A key trend in the market is gamification, which is the integration of game aspects into non-gaming situations. For instance, in 2022, gamification was included in the systems of over 60% of all digital language learning platforms. One of the market leaders, Duolingo, revealed that their gamified classes had a 50% greater retention rate among users who actively participated in them. Similar to this, Babbel found that after integrating gaming mechanics, lesson completion rates rose by 35%.
𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬
The digital language learning market has enormous potential. By the end of the decade, platforms that offer tailored learning experiences may account for 50% of the revenue due to AI's increasing sophistication. With a staggering 33% revenue share, artificial intelligence (AI) occupies a dominating position in the global market. This dominance is due to technological developments, particularly in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) fields.
A 30% increase in daily active users was observed on platforms that apply AI for personalization compared to their less dynamic equivalents. This focus on tailored education is understandable given that a Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation study revealed that students who participated in personalized learning programs advanced at a rate 1.5 times quicker than their classmates in conventional educational systems.
In the past few years, the market has seen a considerable increase in investments in AI for educational reasons. For instance, US$ 1.5 billion was invested globally in AI-driven educational solutions in the previous fiscal year alone, a 20% increase from the prior year. The AI technology segment is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2023 to 2031.
Companies are also upgrading their platforms with AI technologies. For instance, in December 2022, LingQ, a major player in the all-in-one language learning ed-tech sector, announced the release of LingQ 5.0. LingQ 5.0 uses artificial intelligence ("AI") and the comprehensible input theory of language learning.
𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟒𝟎.𝟕% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The Android segment attains a 40.7% share in the digital language learning market. Due to its dominance in the smartphone market as a whole, Android is the most prominent operating system in the global digital language learning business. For instance, in 2022, nearly 3 billion of the 4.7 billion smartphone users worldwide used Android.
The segment is forecast to generate a revenue growth of 43.6% by 2030, which will increase Android's influence. This development is consistent with patterns of smartphone adoption in underdeveloped countries, where Android is favored due to its low cost. For instance, 85% of smartphone users in India, where the number of smartphone users is predicted to reach 1 billion by 2025, are predicted to utilize the Android operating system, providing a sizable potential user base for digital language learning applications.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭 𝟑𝟕.𝟑% 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Asia Pacific, a huge and diversified region, accounted for a sizeable 34.8% of the market share in 2022. Due to a variety of socioeconomic and technological factors, the estimate indicates that Asia Pacific will continue to grow and will account for 37.3% of global sales by 2030.
The main drivers of this expansion are China and India, with their fast-growing middle classes and internet infrastructure. Beyond these heavyweights, a number of Southeast Asian countries, including South Korea, are actively integrating digital language modules into their corporate training and education sectors. There is a significant demand for online language learning in China, as seen by the tens of millions of users registered on sites like Duolingo and Babbel.
English continues to be a crucial enabler for upward mobility in India, and platforms that cater to this demand have seen a rise in users and revenue. In the past two to three years, about 50% of urban Indians have learned a new language, according to a recent Duolingo poll conducted in March 2023. A startling 58% of urban Indians chose auditory (hearing) and visual approaches (such as learning from images/videos) when it comes to preferred learning styles.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
The global digital language learning market is highly fragmented. The leading players include Duolingo, Babbel, and Rosetta Stone. In order to increase their market presence, vendors are using several techniques, including product/service launches, geographic growth, strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞
• Babbel
• Busuu, Ltd.
• Duolingo
• Fluenz
• Lingoda GmbH
• Pearson PLC
• Preply, Inc.
• Rosetta Stone, Inc.
• SANAKO
• Voxy
• Yabla, Inc.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦, 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• English
• German
• Spanish
• Mandarin
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
• VR
• Artificial Intelligence
• Big Data Analytics
• Natural Language Processing
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦
• Windows
• Android
• iOS
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Individuals
• Enterprises
o Small and Medium
o Large
• Educational Institutes
• Government Agencies
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
