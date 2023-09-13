EU Mission in Armenia opens its new Forward Operating Base in Ijevan

On 13 September, the new Forward Operating Base of the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) was opened in Ijevan.

Head of EU Delegation to Armenia Ambassador Vassilis Maragos, Head of EUMA Markus Ritter, Deputy Defence Minister Hrachya Sargsyan, and Governor of Tavush Hayk Ghalumyan took part in the ceremony.

EUMA personnel will monitor the border areas with Azerbaijan in the Tavush region of Armenia.

The EUMA is a neutral and non-executive mission, which will have a two-year mandate, and was formally established by the European Council decision on 23 January 2023 and launched on 20 February 2023.

The Mission is deployed on the Armenian side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and is tasked with monitoring and reporting on the situation on the ground, promoting human security and creating an environment conducive to EU-supported efforts to normalise relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

