Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,512 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine: EU and UNDP support Emergency Medical Technicians trainings in Chernihiv 

On 12 September, the Chernihiv Oblast Centre of Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine graduated a new cohort of Emergency Medical Technicians. The training was organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine as part of ‘EU4Recovery: Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ project, funded by the European Union.

Emergency medical technicians are medical professionals who, as first responders, provide emergency care to people outside or on their way to hospital. Most often, they are ambulance drivers.

The trainees learnt emergency medical care skills, including checking airway patency, administering oxygen, stopping bleeding and cardiopulmonary resuscitation. 

Lecturers at the course were teachers from the Sumy Medical College, who also joined the training programme for the first time.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Ukraine: EU and UNDP support Emergency Medical Technicians trainings in Chernihiv 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more