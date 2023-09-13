Ukraine: EU and UNDP support Emergency Medical Technicians trainings in Chernihiv 

On 12 September, the Chernihiv Oblast Centre of Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine graduated a new cohort of Emergency Medical Technicians. The training was organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine as part of ‘EU4Recovery: Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ project, funded by the European Union.

Emergency medical technicians are medical professionals who, as first responders, provide emergency care to people outside or on their way to hospital. Most often, they are ambulance drivers.

The trainees learnt emergency medical care skills, including checking airway patency, administering oxygen, stopping bleeding and cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Lecturers at the course were teachers from the Sumy Medical College, who also joined the training programme for the first time.

