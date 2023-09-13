Pre-Employment Drug Test for Contract Appointees

The Ministry of Health would like to announce that the pre-employment drug test of contract appointees is scheduled on 14 September 2023 from 9:30 am at the Main Conference Hall, Ministry of Health. Therefore, all the selected candidates are requested to report to the Ministry on time. Please note that respective individual has to bear the cost of test kit which is Nu. 245.
