IQF Fruits Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth By - 2031 | Alasko Food Inc, AXUS International, LLC., Bsfoods

IQF Fruits Market

The market for IQF Fruits is expanding as a result of the increasing Demand for food with longer shelf-life.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The IQF Fruits Market report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The IQF fruits market was valued at $6.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global IQF fruits market based on fruit, end use industry, sales channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation.

The IQF fruits industry places a great deal of emphasis on the production of frozen fruits. However, as the cost of IQF fruit is so exorbitant thus regular people refrain from purchasing them. They shift their attention to simply purchasing fresh fruits. As a result, this might be a constraint for the global market as the companies need to lower the profit margin and the price of frozen fruits to boost sales.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The major players analyzed for the global IQF Fruits industry are AGRANA, Alasko Food Inc, AXUS International, LLC., Bsfoods, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd, Danone SA, Himgiri Group, RDM International, SunLeaf, and SunOpta.

On the basis of fruit, the berries segment was the highest contributor to the market and is expected to sustain its contribution throughout the IQF Fruits market forecast. When compared to eating fresh berries, eating frozen berries can have a higher antioxidant content. This is just one of many instances that show frozen items are still a viable option for businesses today. The berries segment of the IQF fruits market is expected to expand due to rising demand for IQF techniques to increase the perishability of fruits and the growing use of berries in the bakery, confectionery, and HoReCa industries.

In terms of sales channel, the direct sales segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global IQF fruits market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the indirect sales segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

According to IQF fruits market analysis, by sales channel, the direct sales segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $350.6 million in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The direct sales segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The direct sales segment is referred to as business-to-business sales. IQF fruits are majorly sold to various companies that deal in the food processing and food service industry. IQF fruits have higher durability as compared to conventional fruits so it can be easily used and stored for future use. Thus, the above-mentioned factors are likely to propel the growth of the IQF fruits market size through direct sales channels during the forecast period.

According to IQF fruits market opportunities, In 2021, North America accounted for a 40.4% share of the IQF Fruits market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The market for IQF fruits in North America is anticipated to increase strongly during the forecast period as a result of rising consumer awareness of the value of fruits and vegetables for their nutritional content as well as the surge in demand for convenience foods

