Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Bioresorbable Medical Material Global Market Report 2023" offers comprehensive market insights. The forecast anticipates a $2.04 billion market size by 2027, with a 9.9% CAGR.
The bioresorbable medical material market growth results from rising surgical procedures. North America leads in bioresorbable medical material market share. Key players: Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Kureha Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Stryker Corporation, Toray Industries Inc.
Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Segments
• Material Types: Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyglycolic Acid (PGA), Polysaccharides, Polycaprolactone (PCL), Poly Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid (PLGA)
• Applications: Drug Delivery, Orthopedics, Other Uses
• End-User Facilities: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Institutes, Other Users
• Geographic Segmentation: Global market divides into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.
Bioresorbable medical materials dissolve or break down in the body, used in surgery and tissue engineering to avoid the need for removal. They offer benefits over permanent implants.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Bioresorbable Medical Material Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
