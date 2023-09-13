Journey Healthcare Now Offering Personalized 'Sparrow Therapy' for Opioid Withdrawal Relief

Sparrow Therapy is a revolutionary and important game-changer for opioid withdrawal.

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s an urgent and sad fact of modern life. For many people, opioid use disorders are a chronic, progressive disease that causes major health, social, and economic problems, and, too often, devastating consequences, including unfathomable fatal overdoses.

Sparrow Therapy is a recent, drug-free, and FDA-cleared, personalized solution for effective opioid withdrawal relief.

Journey Healthcare, respected for providing accessible, ethical, private, and sincere medical and behavioral health treatments, is now Offering Personalized 'Sparrow Therapy' for opioid withdrawal relief.

“Sparrow Therapy is a wearable therapy designed to provide an easy, safe, and effective way of withdrawal,” explains the CEO and founder of Journey Healthcare Lucy Garrighan. Lucy elaborates on the rollout of the new device launched last month, “Sparrow has released the Sparrow Ascent device that creates a seamless hardware experience. The ease of use has come a long way”.

She explains that Sparrow Therapy works by delivering personally tailored, mild electrical signals through the skin, on and around the ear. The signals target specific nerves that activate areas of the brain that release endorphins. “The boost in endorphins helps to aid in the reduction of withdrawal symptoms in as little as 60 minutes.”

Sparrow Therapy is revolutionary and important. There are no misuse or overdose concerns, no lengthy wait for relief, no limitations on where you use therapy, and no known drug interactions or side effects.

Journey Healthcare’s Sparrow Therapy is not only a game-changer, but consistent with Journey Healthcare’s commitment to making sure that their patients get well and stay well.

“Because addiction differs from person to person,” Garrighan emphasizes, “our methods reflect the personalized, individualized needs of our patients.”

People struggling with addiction regularly experience continued use, despite consequences and self-destructive behaviors, increased cravings, and inability to control impulses around substance use, as well as a decrease in self-care and quality of life.

Sparrow Therapy can help!

For more information, please visit www.journeyhealthcare.com/addiction-medicine and https://spravatohcp.com/

About Journey Healthcare

We provide premiere psychiatric and behavioral health treatments by offering the highest quality of services accessibly, ethically, privately, and sincerely.

