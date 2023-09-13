Deepwrk Launches a Body Doubling Platform to Help ADHD Adults Focus & Get More Done
Deepwrk integrates online coworking, gamification, and community to help people with ADHD maintain focus, escape distractions, and get more done together!
I did enjoy the shared space with a bubble of intentional action. The dreaded tasks were conquered and cleared up space. HUZZAH!”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Deepwrk is designed specifically for ADHD & neurodivergent adults to focus better, work smarter, and achieve more.
It facilitates virtual coworking sessions, where members complete their individual tasks in the presence of others.
The platform combines gamification rooted in behavioural science with a sense of community to make even the most challenging and tedious tasks more enjoyable and easier to complete.
Working from home is not always a fairytale of rainbows and unicorns, especially for those with ADHD! Distractions come from every corner and it's challenging to remain focused, motivated, and on task when working alone.
Deepwrk is here to change that.
How does it work?
The deep focus sessions serve as an anchor that helps those with ADHD avoid distractions, boost motivation, and maintain focus. They offer an additional dopamine boost, allowing members to start and complete complex or tedious tasks which they might otherwise avoid and delay.
During these deep work sprints, members join a small group where they share goals, work on their individual tasks (in silence), and, in the end, check in to discuss progress.
What is body doubling, you ask?
It’s a popular productivity technique used to mitigate the effects of ADHD, where people complete tasks in the presence of others. You’ve probably taken part in body doubling before without even realising it (working from a library, cafe or coworking space?)! It provides gentle social accountability and helps people with ADHD feel more productive, energised, and efficient.
The Deepwrk body doubling app also rewards consistency and incentivises task completion with badges, challenges, and milestones.
Valeri Gervaziev, founder and CEO of Deepwrk:
"The idea was born from my own frustrations working remotely. After leaving the corporate world in 2022, I transitioned to a fully remote lifestyle and, for months, worked exclusively from home. I realised how easy it is to lose focus, structure and motivation when working from your bedroom. And not having a team made the experience incredibly lonely.
Today, Deepwrk is fighting against the unbalanced work-life divide for the neurodivergent community, who often find themselves isolated, stressed, and burned out from a lack of support. We want to unlock the power of deep work and the sense of accomplishment and satisfaction that comes with it. And we believe that the future of work is not just about working from anywhere but also about working with anyone."
We are building an online community of supportive Deepwrkers, buzzing full of neurodivergent brilliance, where everyone feels connected, seen, and understood. And we want everyone to experience the wonder of online body doubling in a supportive and kind environment that makes you feel awesome!
Here’s what some of our Deepwrkers have to say:
"I absolutely loved it! It's very simple, straightforward, and extremely productive! It adds a nice structure to your day and provides an hour of focused work." Marin M., Founder
"Such a simple concept, and yet so effective. I found myself wishing it was longer than an hour." Kristy P.
"I did enjoy the shared space with a bubble of intentional action. The dreaded tasks were conquered and cleared up space. HUZZAH!" Patricia S.
"Above else, Deepwrk is a community where people with ADHD can get more done solo, not alone. Our goal is to empower ADHD adults to do more and to feel supported, connected and understood. There is still a stigma around mental health, and finding support and sharing your experiences at work or with family and friends is often difficult. We want to change that by creating a safe space where you can connect with people who get it. A space where you can feel supported and understood. A space where you can motivate each other and celebrate wins together," says Valeri.
To get started, sign up for an account and try a free session at https://www.deepwrk.io/.
Join us & find your flow with Deepwrk.
