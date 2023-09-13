Green Tea Market Is Likely To Climb To USD 29.3 billion By 2030 | The Begilow Tea Company, East West Tea Company LLC.

Green Tea Market

Growing demand for healthy and plant-based drinks among young population to maintain their health

Millennials are increasingly turning to green tea as a healthy, organic, and plant-based beverage. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The advantages of green tea to health including weight loss & maintenance, high nutritional value, detoxification, & others and increase in spending on high-quality products drive the growth of the global Green Tea Market. However, lack of awareness in rural parts of developing countries restrains the market growth. On the other hand, new product developments to fulfill the demands related to high-nutritional content in beverages and the emergence of new flavors create new opportunities in the coming years.

The green tea market was valued at $14.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $29.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.04% from 2022 to 2030.

The rising demand for good health boosting beverages is the major factor estimated to propel the green tea market demand in the upcoming years. Green tea's health advantages are becoming more well-known as consumers become more interested on living a healthy lifestyle. Green tea provides a number of health benefits, including the reduction of the risk of cardiovascular disease. Over the forecast period, growing consumer demand for healthy beverages, such as green tea, is predicted to drive the market. This is due to the high incidence of lifestyle-related health conditions such as obesity and high blood pressure.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Unilever Plc.

Tata Consumer Products ltd.

Typhoo Tea

Associated British Foods Plc.

The Begilow Tea Company

Tazo Tea Company

Numi Organic Tea

The Republic of Tea, Inc.

East West Tea Company LLC.

Northern tea Merchants Ltd.

Major green tea market participants have started focusing on new product development to meet the rising demand for high-nutrition beverages such match green tea and green tea. In the future, such items are expected to be beneficial to the sector. These factors are anticipated to boost the green tea market growth in the upcoming years.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global green tea market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, green tea market size, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers & suppliers, threats of new players, and the emergence of substitutes in the market.

Based on form, the green tea bags segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global green tea market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030. This is owing to the convenience offered by green tea bags due to ease in carriage and uniform quantity of green tea in each bag. The report also analyzes the segments including instant green tea mixes and loose green tea leaves.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global green tea market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in prevalence of health issues such as obesity and health benefits offered by regular consumption of green tea. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

