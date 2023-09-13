Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 9.12.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Tristan Lemon, of Paso Robles, has been appointed Warden of Pleasant Valley State Prison, where he has served as Acting Warden since 2022. Lemon was Chief Deputy Warden at Salinas Valley State Prison from 2020 to 2022. He held several positions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Correctional Training Facility from 2013 to 2017, including Associate Warden and Captain. Lemon held several positions at California Men’s Colony from 2002 to 2013, including Correctional Lieutenant, Correctional Sergeant and Correctional Officer. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $175,332. Lemon is registered without party preference.

Gena Jones, of Rancho Cordova, has been appointed Warden of the California Health Care Facility, where she has served as Acting Warden since 2022. Jones held several positions at California State Prison, Sacramento from 2014 to 2022, including Chief Deputy Warden, Correctional Administrator and Facility Captain. She held several positions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2009 to 2014, including Correctional Captain, Correctional Counselor II Supervisor and Correctional Counselor I. Jones held several positions at California State Prison, Solano from 1997 to 2009, including Correctional Counselor I and Correctional Officer. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $175,332. Jones is a Democrat.

Shannan Moon, of Grass Valley, has been appointed to the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training. Moon has served as Sheriff-Coroner-Public Administrator in the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office since 2019 and has held several positions there since 1990, including Captain, Lieutenant, Sergeant, Deputy Sheriff and Correctional Officer. She is a member of the California State Sheriffs’ Association, California Peace Officers’ Memorial Foundation and Bright Futures for Youth. Moon earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice Management from Union Institute and University. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Moon is registered without party preference.

Catalino A. Pining III, of Rancho Cucamonga, has been appointed to the Riverside County Transportation Commission and the San Bernardino County Transportation Commission. Pining has served as District 8 Director at the California Department of Transportation since 2023 and was Deputy District Director, Traffic Operations there from 2014 to 2023. Pining was a Senior Transportation Engineer at the California Department of Transportation from 2006 to 2014. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from California Polytechnic State University, Pomona. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Pining is a Democrat.

Gloria Roberts, of Irvine, has been appointed to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Ventura County Transportation Commission. Roberts has served as District 7 Director at the California Department of Transportation since 2023 and held several positions there from 2018 to 2023, including Acting Director, Chief Deputy District Director, and Deputy District Director, Administration. She served as Deputy District Director, Administration for the California Department of Transportation, District 12 from 2013 to 2018. Roberts earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Roberts is registered without party preference.

Timothy Perry, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California Commission on Aging. Perry has been an Advisor, Head of Strategic Initiatives, and Senior Legal Counsel at Prepared since 2022. He has been an Adjunct Professor at the Pepperdine University School of Law since 2018. He was Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement from 2021 to 2022. He was Chief of Staff and Deputy Homeland Security Advisor at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services from 2019 to 2020. He was Counsel at WilmerHale from 2014 to 2019 and an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California from 2008 to 2014. He was an Associate at Sheppard Mullin from 2007 to 2008 and served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Peter W. Hall at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit from 2006 to 2007. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, a Master of Science degree in Political Studies from the University of Cape Town, which he attended as a Fulbright Scholar, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Linguistics from Brown University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Perry is a Democrat.

