Traffic Advisory: DDOT Announces Street Closures for H Street Festival

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced temporary street closures for Saturday, September 16, 2023, in conjunction with the H Street Festival that motorists should take into consideration.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from approximately 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.:

H Street NE from 3rd Street NE to 14th Street NE

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic, unless otherwise noted, on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from approximately 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.:

H Street NE from 3rd Street NE to 14th Street NE

4th Street NE from G Street NE to I Street NE (local traffic only)

5th Street NE from G Street NE to I Street NE (local traffic only)

6th Street NE from G Street NE to I Street NE (local traffic only)

7th Street NE from G Street NE to I Street NE (local traffic only)

8th Street NE from G Street NE to I Street NE (local traffic only)

9th Street NE from G Street NE to I Street NE (local traffic only)

10th Street NE from G Street NE to I Street NE (local traffic only)

11th Street NE from G Street NE to I Street NE (local traffic only)

12th Street NE from G Street NE to I Street NE (local traffic only)

13th Street NE from G Street NE to I Street NE (local traffic only)

14th Street NE from Florida Avenue NE to Maryland Avenue NE

Florida Avenue and H Street NE (No westbound traffic on H Street NE)

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic. All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions. The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and DDOT also wish to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

