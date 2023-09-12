New Funding to Help More Than 2,600 Californians Move From Encampments Into Housing

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: California is awarding more than $81 million to fund 12 projects to move unhoused Californians from encampments into housing. The Newsom Administration has committed more than $30 billion to address housing and homelessness since taking office, with $3.5 billion for homelessness in the 2023 state budget alone.

SACRAMENTO – As part of the state’s ongoing efforts to prevent and end homelessness in California, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced more than $81 million in Encampment Resolution Fund (ERF) grants for 11 communities. The funding will provide services to 2,693 persons experiencing homelessness to help them move out of encampments and into permanent housing. Six of the 12 projects funded will resolve encampments along state rights-of-way.

WHAT GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID: “Everyone deserves a safe and clean place to call home. California is moving with compassion and care to help move thousands of people out of encampments and into housing.”

The ERF, administered by the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency (BCSH) and the California Interagency Council on Homelessness (Cal ICH), was designed by Governor Newsom and the Legislature to provide communities of all sizes with the funding to move people living in encampments into housing. In total, the Administration has budgeted $750 million to support 10,000 individuals living in dangerous conditions on our streets without shelter.

WHAT BCSH SECRETARY LOURDES CASTRO RAMÍREZ SAID: “Thanks to Governor Newsom’s bold leadership on housing and homelessness, we are now announcing the third round of Encampment Resolution grants to eleven communities. Collectively, these communities will receive $81 million in new resources to provide assistance to nearly 2,700 unhoused people living in encampments. We congratulate and thank local leaders and service providers for working with the state to ensure that unhoused people living in encampments are treated with respect and compassion and placed on the path to dignified permanent housing.”

Today’s awards support projects in communities large and small from Del Norte County to San Diego, with each community designing their project to provide a person-centered approach to helping their neighbors find a path home.

COMMUNITIES RECEIVING FUNDING IN THIS LATEST ROUND OF ERF AWARDS

Sacramento County will receive $17.7 million to serve 750 people and house 150 from the W/X corridor of Highway 50 in Downtown Sacramento.*

Riverside County will receive $12.1 million to serve 123 people and house 112 that currently reside in the San Jacinto River bottom between San Jacinto and Hemet.

Del Norte County will receive $10.8 million to serve 475 people and house 150 from Elk Valley Road south of Crescent City.

The City of Redding will receive $8.4 million to serve 200 people and house 50 from Linden Canyon in west Redding.

The City of Salinas will receive $8.1 millio n to serve 90 people and house 55 from the Carr Lake area in the city.

Tuolumne County will receive $6.3 million to serve 50 people and house 30 who currently reside along Highway 49/108 in Sonora.*

San Diego County will receive $5.1 million to serve 75 people and house 56 from encampments near the intersection of the 805 and 54 freeways in the South Bay region of the county.*

Sacramento County will receive $3.7 million to serve 400 people and house 60 from the Roseville Road area in the northern part of the county.*

The City of San Diego will receive $3.2 million to serve 90 people and house 60 from the I-15 corridor.*

The City of Los Angeles will receive $2.4 million to serve 40 people and house 40 from along Jefferson Boulevard in the Ballona Ecological Reserve.

The City of Garden Grove will receive $1.9 million to serve 300 people and house 50 from along SR 22 to the west of Beach Boulevard. *#

The City of Oroville will receive $1.7 million to serve 100 people and house 65 from sites at Foothill Boulevard and Lower Wyandotte and along Olive Highway.

* Project includes encampments located within state rights-of-way

# First-time Cal ICH grantee

