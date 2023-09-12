Submit Release
Governor Newsom Highlights Nearly $300 Million for Sustainable Water & Farming Projects 

WHAT TO KNOW: California is distributing $187 million in grants to increase groundwater sustainability, and $106 million for projects that will help farmers and others use water more efficiently and capture carbon from the atmosphere. 

SACRAMENTO – In the face of a worsening climate crisis that’s causing more extreme flooding and droughts, Governor Gavin Newsom today highlighted the distribution of nearly $300 million to make California’s water supply more resilient and promote climate-smart agriculture.  

BOOSTING GROUNDWATER & STORAGE: The Department of Water Resources (DWR) awarded $187 million for 103 projects throughout the state to enhance groundwater monitoring, water use efficiency, groundwater recharge, recycled water and water quality. More than $160 million will directly benefit tribes and underrepresented communities. Read more about this announcement here.


CONSERVING WATER & CAPTURING CARBON: The California Department of Food & Agriculture (CDFA) today announced the award of more than $106 million in grants to 23 organizations to work with producers to design and implement carbon sequestration and irrigation efficiency projects. Read more about this announcement here.

