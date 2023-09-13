Black & Brown Founders To Recognize Philadelphia's Finest Through Inaugural Awards
Black & Brown Founders, a leader in entrepreneurial development, will honor two women from the business community with their inaugural awards.
Part of our work is recognizing the amazing humans that walk amongst us, and recognize two exceptional women who are breaking barriers to create more equitable financial futures for our communities.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES , September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Black & Brown Founders leads the field of entrepreneurial development in business and technology, and the women-lead powerhouse is further pushing the envelope through their newest awards, The Champion Award and The Hometown Hero Award.
— Deldelp Medina, Black & Brown Founders Executive Director
Both in their inaugural year, the awards recognize key members of Black & Brown Founders community and showcase the greatness in the City of Brotherly Love. This October, Black & Brown Founders is awarding the Champion Award and Hometown Hero Award to Ramona Ortega and Tanya T. Morris, respectively.
"Part of our work is recognizing the amazing humans that walk amongst us. At this year's BBF awards we want to recognize two exceptional leaders,” said Black & Brown Founders Executive Director, Deldelp Medina. “Both are remarkable women who are breaking barriers to create more equitable financial futures for our communities.”
Champion Award recipient Ramona Ortega built her career on creating more equitable communities, acting as Founder & CEO of Wealthbuilt.AI and Thrive campaign, a mission-driven financial tech company that combines tailored content and simple to use tools to help millennials, particularly young women of color. “This accolade symbolizes more than just an individual achievement; it represents the remarkable power of partnership and genuine collaboration, driven by a shared vision of equity and inclusion,” Ortega shared. “With immense appreciation, we will persist in our collaborative endeavors to uplift diverse entrepreneurs and build wealth in our communities.”
For Hometown Hero awardee Tanya T. Morris, building community presents challenges, but is worth the work. "There is nothing easy about the work we do supporting Black female founders,” Morris said, describing her 20-year career in nonprofit management. Morris dedicated herself to amplifying the stories of Black and Brown female entrepreneurs through education, mentorship and capital. Her company, MOM Your Business, provides pathways for business-minded women of color to elevate their businesses. “To be recognized as a Hometown Hero by Black & Brown Founders, an organization we value, is humbling and I am truly grateful. I want to thank Deldelp and Aniyia not only for this honor but especially for being part of this journey to change peoples lives."
Each recipient will accept their awards on October 7th at this year’s #CHROMA23 at the Philadelphia Science Center.
Tickets are available here https://posh.vip/e/chroma .
Jeffrey Elizabeth Copeland
Black & Brown Founders
hello@bbfounders.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram