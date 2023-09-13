IBT Apps & C2 Systems Partnership Accelerates Loan Origination for Community Banks
The new partnership integrates SecureLEND ℠, a modern, automated loan origination platform with IBT App's i2Suite® Banking System.
We're very excited about our partnership with IBT Apps. Together, we provide a best-in-class, unified offering within the lending vertical that will empower banks and credit unions.”CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IBT Apps, a leading-edge provider of adaptable core and digital banking software, has partnered with C2 Systems to integrate a comprehensive loan origination solution with IBT Apps’ adaptable i2Suite banking system, maximizing productivity and profitability, while maintaining compliance.
— Stephen G. Sargent, President and Chief Executive Officer, C2 Systems
This strategic partnership enables bankers to provide a seamless loan application process, both in-branch and online, allowing for the efficient and secure onboarding of new loan customers, all within a single system. Additionally, integrating SecureLEND with IBT Apps’ i2Suite platform eliminates the need for multiple systems to rekey information, which helps accelerate the lending process, streamlines banking operations, cuts costs, and decreases compliance risk.
“By leveraging our partnership with C2 Systems, we can uphold our mission of delivering innovative solutions to community banks nationwide. SecureLEND will give banks the competitive edge they need to level the playing field with larger banks. Couple that with the exceptional service they provide to their customers, and banks will undoubtably strengthen their position in the market,” says Mark Dittman, Chief Executive Officer, IBT Apps.
“We are very excited about our new partnership with IBT Apps,” says Stephen G. Sargent, President and Chief Executive Officer, C2 Systems. “The product offerings of both companies are very complementary. Together, we provide a best-in-class, unified offering within the lending vertical that will empower banks and credit unions to provide an exceptional customer experience using tools on par or better than those custom developed by the biggest players in the industry.”
About IBT Apps
IBT Apps is an empowering core partner to community banks nationwide, offering end-to-end core and digital banking solutions that meet the demands of today’s banking customers. Their adaptable i2Suite® banking system is equipped with a comprehensive suite of products that streamlines operations, controls cost, and mitigates risk. Learn what it feels like to transform your bank using one total solution, while promoting revenue growth and improving your customer’s experience. Contact us at https://go.ibtapps.com/connect-with-us.
About C2 Systems, LLC
C2 Systems, LLC is a leading developer of cloud-based, automated credit application decision support technology. Clients use C2 Systems solutions to quickly and consistently process consumer, mortgage, small business, and commercial loan applications from point of sale, through underwriting and document preparation, with an integrated hand-off to the financier’s loan servicing platform. For more information about C2 Systems, visit https://go-c2.com.
